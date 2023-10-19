My Hero Academia Chapter 404: Deku and Bakugo join hands after All Might's fall; everything we know so far

The death of All Might is certainly one of the biggest events in the storyline of My Hero Academia. However, the victory of the good is still far away. The last time, we saw that all of the heroes were still dealing with the loss of the biggest hero they knew. Deku and Bakugo are the only ones who everyone looks up to in this battle. With the spoilers coming out. Here is what we know about the next outing, My Hero Academia Chapter 404, so far!

My Hero Academia Chapter 404: Spoilers hints Deku and Bakugo's dual battle

As per the spoilers that came out on Manga Helpers, the title of the next outing will be 'We love you! All Might!!' The chapter begins with a flashback to Nighteye's ominous foresight of All Might's death, with All For One holding him. Meanwhile, people around the world react to the ongoing battle. Some lose hope, while others cheer. Bakugou rushes toward Deku, and together, they unleash a powerful attack similar to their heroic duo move in Heroes Rising. Shigaraki taunts Bakugou, claiming All Might's end is near.

However, a surge of wind and narration reveals the impact of the world's prayers and cheers for All Might, challenging Shigaraki's prediction. In a stunning double spread, Bakugou, with sheer determination, saves All Might, dispelling the dark vestige. All Might acknowledges Bakugou's resolve, setting the stage for a climactic showdown. Some of the pictures from the manga chapter are also out in the public domain. You can check them out on Manga Helpers.

My Hero Academia Chapter 404: Release date and where to read

As of the time of writing, no particular break has been announced in the release of the next outing. Thus the new episode is coming out this week, on October 23, 2023, as per the schedule of Viz Media. All the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Viz Media and Manga Plus. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there is any more detail on this. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

