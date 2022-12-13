My Hero Academia live-action film to release on Netflix; 6 things to know about the Manga series
The live-action film adaptation of popular anime series My Hero Academia is currently under production. The much-awaited project is slated to be released on Netflix.
My Hero Academia, the highly popular Japanese superhero manga series is set to get a live-action film adaptation, very soon. The anime series follows the superhero fanboy Izuku Midoriya aka Deku, who was born without a ‘quirk’ that crushes his dream of going to U.A. High School, the prestigious hero training academy. Now, the latest updates have confirmed that the much-awaited film adaptation of My Hero Academia is slated to release on the renowned OTT platform, Netflix.
Netflix to stream My Hero Academia live-action film
The latest reports suggest that the OTT giant has come on board to back the live-action film adaptation of My Hero Academia, which is currently under production. In that case, this project will be the second anime adaptation of Netflix, after the renowned Japanese manga series Death Note. The highly anticipated film adaptation of My Hero Academia will be jointly produced by Netflix and popular banner Legendary Entertainment, which bagged the rights to the Japanese anime series in October 2018.
Here are the 6 things to know about My Hero Academia. Have a look
1. The director of the film
As per the reports, the renowned Japanese filmmaker Shinsuke Sato, who is best known for 'Alice In Borderland' has been roped in to direct and execute the live-action film adaptation of My Hero Academia. Thus, the Netflix project will mark the English language debut of the talented filmmaker.
2. The rest of the team
Joby Harold, who is best known for the series Obi-Wan Kanobi and Army of The Dead, will pen the screenplay for the project. Netflix and Legendary Entertainment are yet to finalise the cast for the project.
3. My Hero Academia: Origin story
The manga series which revolves around the 'quirkless' superhero fanboy Izuku Midoriya aka Deku, was released in 2014. It quickly emerged as one of the most-popular anime series of the 2010s and is currently in its sixth season.
4. The premise
My Hero Academia revolves around superhero fanboy Izuku Midoriya aka Deku, who was born without a quirk. This almost makes him give up his dream of going to U.A. High School, the prestigious hero training academy. But after an unexpected encounter with the legendary All Might, Deku begins his journey to become the greatest hero.
5. The original creators
My Hero Academia is written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi, who has been part of publisher Shueisha’s Weekly Shōnen Jump since 2014. The anime series, on the other hand, is produced by Bones Inc. & TOHO Animation. My Hero Academia is among the most famous manga titles in the world with over 65 million copies in circulation, including digital editions.
6. Theatrical release
If the reports are to be believed, the live-action film adaptation of the series, which is releasing globally on Netflix, might get a theatrical release across Japan. Toho. Co. Ltd has come on board to distribute My Hero Academia's film adaptation in Japan.
ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2023 Complete Nominations List: Avatar: The Way of Water, Babylon, RRR, Top Gun: Maverick, more