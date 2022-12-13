My Hero Academia live-action film to release on Netflix; 6 things to know about the Manga series

My Hero Academia , the highly popular Japanese superhero manga series is set to get a live-action film adaptation, very soon. The anime series follows the superhero fanboy Izuku Midoriya aka Deku, who was born without a ‘quirk’ that crushes his dream of going to U.A. High School, the prestigious hero training academy. Now, the latest updates have confirmed that the much-awaited film adaptation of My Hero Academia is slated to release on the renowned OTT platform, Netflix .

The latest reports suggest that the OTT giant has come on board to back the live-action film adaptation of My Hero Academia, which is currently under production. In that case, this project will be the second anime adaptation of Netflix, after the renowned Japanese manga series Death Note. The highly anticipated film adaptation of My Hero Academia will be jointly produced by Netflix and popular banner Legendary Entertainment, which bagged the rights to the Japanese anime series in October 2018.

Here are the 6 things to know about My Hero Academia. Have a look

1. The director of the film

As per the reports, the renowned Japanese filmmaker Shinsuke Sato, who is best known for 'Alice In Borderland' has been roped in to direct and execute the live-action film adaptation of My Hero Academia. Thus, the Netflix project will mark the English language debut of the talented filmmaker.

2. The rest of the team

Joby Harold, who is best known for the series Obi-Wan Kanobi and Army of The Dead, will pen the screenplay for the project. Netflix and Legendary Entertainment are yet to finalise the cast for the project.

3. My Hero Academia: Origin story

The manga series which revolves around the 'quirkless' superhero fanboy Izuku Midoriya aka Deku, was released in 2014. It quickly emerged as one of the most-popular anime series of the 2010s and is currently in its sixth season.