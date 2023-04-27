"My husband is a big guy": Meghan Trainor gets candid about her private life with husband Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor did not spare any information while sharing her private life with husband Daryl Sabara. In a podcast earlier this month, the singer told listeners about her “painful” private life with her “big boy” husband Daryl Sabara.

The ‘All About That Bass’ singer revealed that she hopes she could make the "Spy Kids" icon smaller. She said, “[It’s] to the point where I’m like, ‘Is it all in?’ And he’s like, ‘Just the tip,’” And I’m like, ‘I can’t do it anymore.’ I wish I could make Daryl smaller. It's painful, dude."

Trainor opens up about her struggles with vaginismus

The 39 year old, who is currently expecting her second kid with Sabara revealed that she "can't walk" after having sex with the actor owing to agony due to her gynecological medical complication 'vaginismus'. This is a relatively prevalent problem among females and can cause both physical and mental discomfort. Trainor said, "I thought that every woman walking around was always in pain during and after sex," "I was like, 'Doc, are you telling me that I could have sex and not feel a single bit of pain?'"

After giving birth to her first child Riley in February 2021, Trainor "took so long to even consider having sex" with the actor to conceive her second baby. When they finally became intimate after a year, the "Australian Idol" judge, who is now expecting her second child, felt "stingy" and "burny." Trainor even attempted transcendental meditation to alleviate her suffering — but she falls asleep "every time."

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara’s relationship

Meghan and Sabara began dating in 2016. The singer declared her love for Daryl Sabara on Instagram on October 14, 2016. After seeing each other for a year, he proposed to Sabara in 2017. The following year, the two tied the knot on Trainor’s 25th birthday. The couple welcomed their first child on Feb 8, 2021.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Meghan Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara to welcome their second child: Reports