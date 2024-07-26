'My Husband Snores': Bette Midler Reveals Why She And Her Spouse Slept In Separate Bedrooms For 40 Years

Surprised by her marriage’s durability, Bette Midler recently revealed that she and her husband Martin von Haselberg sleep in separate bedrooms. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 78-year-old actress said, “My husband snores.” Bette Midler has been married to Martin von Haselberg for 40 years now and there is something smart about it.

A fabulous ride

Since December 16, 1984, Midler and Martin von Haselberg have been husband and wife. Within six weeks they met one another, fell in love, and got married in Las Vegas.

Their marriage was impulsive with an Elvis impersonator officiating at the now-closed Starlight Chapel. Summing up their forty years together she said; “fabulous ride!” She went on to say that since the beginning of their relationship, they have slept in different rooms.

Keys to a successful marriage

In maintaining their lasting union Midler believes having some space between them has worked extremely well. Speaking to People magazine in 2014, she said, “I think the secret is giving each other a lot of lead and a lot of room and not being in each other’s faces all the time.”

She also mentioned that listening pays off while being ready to make some sacrifice matters to each other. As much as she feels amazed about how long their relationship has thrived on this basis of mutual respect which brings with it many other benefits.

Family and accomplishments

The couple welcomed their only child Sophie von Haselberg into the world in 1986. This pride often comes out when referring to Sophie as her “greatest accomplishment.” Her husband however takes most credit because he was such a fantastic dad who did everything for his daughter including learning her foreign language; and teaching her how to cook.

That is why Bette Midler’s marriage with Martin von Haselberg is built on space, respect, and compromise. For so many years these two people have created something beautiful out of their unique union.

