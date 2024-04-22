'My Idol My Inspiration': Swiftie Cassey Ho Reveals Taylor Swift Made Her 'Dream Come True' By Wearing Skirt She Designed In Fortnight YouTube Clip

Taylor Swift is currently making headlines for her recently released album The Tortured Poets Department. Amidst the release of the music album, Blogilates founder Cassey Ho, who has been a Swiftie since 2006 experienced a ‘dream come true’ moment.

To promote her single Fortnight, Swift wore a skirt designed by none other but Cassey Ho in a clip on social media. Cassey’s reaction to the same was nothing but mind-boggling. She couldn't believe her favorite singer wore the skirt she designed in the Fortnight YouTube clip.

Cassey Ho expresses joy as Taylor Swift fulfills her dream by wearing skirt designed by her

Fitness entrepreneur Cassey Ho (37) took to her Instagram account to disclose her shocked reaction to Taylor Swift (34) sporting a skirt that she designed in the YouTube Shorts video for promotion of her single Fortnight from her new album The Tortured Poets Department released on April 19 this week.

In a post’s caption, Cassey wrote, “DEAD MY IDOL MY INSPIRATION @taylorswift YOU MADE MY WILDEST DREAM COME TRUE TONIGHT AND I WILL NEVER EVER EVER FORGET APRIL 19, 2024,” alongside a selfie video where she expressed her delight and joy.

The YouTuber and designer further shared her full-circle moment, how she’s been a fan of Swift for almost two decades, after the release of her single Teardrops on My Guitar, and how Swift’s music has “helped” her “get through so many hard times” in her life.

In her post, she expressed her gratitude to her pop inspiration for fulfilling her dream which has come true, and supporting her as she is an independent designer. She also elucidated how she found that Swift wore her designed skirt in the video post. Furthermore, she said that she was so numb that she couldn’t move an inch.

Clips of Ho attending Swift’s Eras concert last year were inserted in the video reaction, along with an old Polaroid of her with Swift taken when she attended the singer’s secret sessions for her 1989 album 10 years ago.

Ho elucidated the feeling of seeing Swift in her designs as “magical like she is.”

Cassey Ho expresses gratitude to Taylor Swift for her support

Moreover, in the reaction video, Cassey also thanked Swift for supporting her work as an independent designer.

“I’ve watched you battle those who have taken advantage of you and your work over the years and the way you fight with grace and masterful creativity gives me so much strength to keep designing,” Ho wrote.

She added, “Your perseverance and constant evolution is what I love most about you. You’ve showed me that no matter how many people (and corporations) try to take from me, they can’t ever have my brain or my heart.”

The overwhelmed Swiftie went on and expressed, “... OK need to go to bed but still dying soooo ummmmmm gonna be up for a while Cassey.”

Meanwhile, speaking of Swift's YouTube Shorts clip, it featured plenty of sweet nods to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, a brief moment sporting the Pirouette Skirt (Cassey Ho’s Version) in lavender by Popflex, Ho’s activewear clothing label, and many more other glimpses.

Speaking of Swift’s outfit, the singer paired the lavender skirt with a white tank top and brown shades while standing on what appears to be a pickleball court.

To sum it up, Taylor Swift’s gesture toward an ambitious fan is as generous as it appears to be.

ALSO READ: What Is Taylor Swift's Fortnight About? Lyrics Meaning Explored As Pop Star Drops Music Video

ALSO READ: Is Travis Kelce The Best Boyfriend According To Taylor Swift? The Singer Likes Fan-Made List Ranking Her Boyfriends