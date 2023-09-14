'My jaw dropped': Selena Gomez ditched floral red carpet gown for purple corset minidress at VMAs after-party, fans call her 'gorgeous'

Selena Gomez made sure to wow everyone with her appearance at the star-studded MTV VMAs 2023. From her gorgeous red carpet gown placing her on the best-dressed list to her reactions at the ceremony becoming memes and topics of discussion, she was surely one of the most trending topics of the awards event yesterday. The 31-year-old also won the award for Best Afro Beats for her collaboration with Rema and shared a moment with Taylor Swift.

That wasn't where she stopped though. The pop star made jaws drop as she switched her lovely floral outfit for a purple corset minidress as she made her way to the after-party. Gomez even made sure to post a selfie in the look and the Internet cannot get enough of it.

Selena Gomez dons purple corset minidress at after-party

The actress was spotted arriving at the after-party and her look was a sure-shot headturner. She chose a bold purple corset-style satin dress from Undone by Kate. She paired it up with an oversized leather jacket over her shoulders, a glittery sling Aupen purse with silver fringe tassels, and black heels. Gomez completed the bodycon look with a slim necklace over the curved neckline dress and a pair of hoop earrings. She gave fans a peek on her social media.

The former Disney star took to her Instagram story to share a mirror selfie in the violet eye catchy number. Swift also wore a look similar to her best friend for the after-party as she wore a corset denim dress by EB Denim. Prior to this, Gomez also dazzled everyone at the Prudential Center for the main event when she donned a lacy red Oscar de la Renta gown with hand-beaded red flowers. The look placed her in every best-dressed list instantly.

Fans react to Selena Gomez's after-party look, call her 'gorgeous'

Meanwhile, the Only Murders in the Building star received a lot of compliments for her after-party look online. One user wrote, "My jaw dropped," while another said, "Selena Gomez looks gorgeous in anything and everything." A third felt, "She’s so beautiful," while a fourth added, "gorgeous queen [heart eyes emoji]." A fifth chimed in, "i'm in love with her."

For the unversed, Gomez went on stage to accept the Best Afro Beats award for Calm Down, her hit collaboration with Rema. "Thank you to all of you for listening, for streaming. I could not be more honored, and I want to send all my love to Nigeria, thank you," she said during her short speech. On the other hand, Swift won 9 VMAs at the awards ceremony and the best friends were spotted cheering for each other at the much-awaited awards show.