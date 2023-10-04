'My jaw drops': Selena Gomez gushes about 'impeccable' Beyonce, says there's a need for 'goddesses' like her and Adele

Selena Gomez might be one of the most popular name in the music industry but she doesn't feel she is an unattainable superstar at all. The 31-year-old, who has recently returned from France after the coveted Paris Fashion Week, is currently busy working on her upcoming album and her cosmetics brand Rare Beauty. She recently opened up about stardom and what she feels she emanates as a public figure and pop star with several hits in her name.

The actress also spoke about Beyonce and Adele and gushed about the singers calling them godessess that are needed. Here's what the Only Murders in the Building star had to say about popularity and how she personally sees herself on the wide stardom spectrum.

ALSO READ: 'I thought I could save the world': Selena Gomez on the responsibility of having young people look up to her and going through 'tormented' phase

Selena Gomez gushes about 'impeccable' Beyonce

During a conversation with Fast Company, Gomez opened up about where she thinks she stands in the industry when it comes to superstardom and relatability. "I'm not unattainable," she started off. "I look at someone like a Beyoncé, and I am amazed. My jaw drops. Every part of her is just impeccable, and it's just so beautiful. I went to her show and was blown away. But I'm just not that, and that's okay," she continued, referring to the star singer.

Gomez has an impressive career of her own, regardless of her thoughts on her own stardom. She has a two decades long career which includes portraying Alex Russo in the hit Disney series Wizards of Waverly Place and playing Mabel Mora in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building. She is the most followed female on Instagram and is in the list of top 5 most-followed people on the platform. Rare Beauty is among the most popular celebrity brands.

Recently, she also won the Best Afrobeats award with Rema at the 2023 VMAs for their hit song Calm Down. The list can go on, but these were just some of the highlights. Regardless of her achievements, she prefers being relatable and herself. "I'm me, and I'm a little silly, but I also like being sexy and fun, and I also want to do good with the time I have here," she divulged. Gomez likes being comfortable exactly as she is and staying quite accessible.

Selena Gomez calls Beyonce and Adele 'goddesses'

She also spoke about Adele and added, "We need goddesses like Beyoncé and Adele. But I'm just happy to be your best friend." Gomez founded Rare Beauty in 2019 and launched it in 2020. It is amongst the top beauty brands owned by celebrities and the list is not short in any way. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Rem Beauty by Ariana Grande, Rhode by Hailey Bieber, and Toty by Sofia Vergara are some of the popular names available for the audience.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Paris was fun': Selena Gomez posts France photo dump, shares selfies and behind-the-scenes from trendy trip to City of Love