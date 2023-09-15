'My kidneys were shutting down': When Selena Gomez shared how Francia Raísa came to be her kidney donor

Selena Gomez and her friend Francia Raisa are here to give people hope about the power of goodness in the world. Back in 2017, the singer was gravely ill with an autoimmune disease, lupus, that affected her kidneys. To her rescue came her friend and flatmate, Francia Raisa, who donated a kidney to her. They kept the crucial operation under the wraps, until they came out stronger.

Selena Gomez’s friend Francia Raisa donated her a kidney, the duo reveals the details in a candid interview

Recalling the period of time, Selena and Francia spoke to NBC News to share details that were very personal to both of them. Selena shared, “I had arthritis. My kidneys were shutting down. My mentality was just to keep going.”

Recalling how it all happened, Francia said, "One day she came home, and she was emotional. I hadn't asked anything. I knew that she hadn't been feeling well. She couldn't open a water bottle one day and she chucked it and just started crying.”

She continued, “And she goes, ‘I don't know what to do. The list is seven-to-10-years long. And it just vomited out of me. I was like, ‘Of course I'll get tested.'"

The Calm Down singer then mentioned how they came to the conclusion that Raisa will be donating her kidney. She said, “She lived with me in this interesting time where my kidneys were just done. That was it and I didn't want to ask a single person in my life. The thought of asking somebody to do that was really difficult for me. And she volunteered and did it… The fact that she was a match, I mean, that's unbelievable.”

Selena Gomez gives Francia Raisa the credit for saving her life

Gomez then recalled the day of the operation, saying, "I got to see you and tell you I love you. And then I went back to my room, and I started to attempt to fall asleep." However, the operation involved lots of complications. Gomez added, “I was freaking out. It was a six-hour surgery that they had to do on me, and the normal kidney process is actually two hours. Apparently one of the arteries had flipped. I'm very thankful that there are people who know what to do in that situation."

Selena has always been vocal about giving Raisa credit for saving her life. "Because she did. That's it. I guess I got to the point where it was really kind of life or death,” she said.

Selena's health got drastically better post the surgery. The singer revealed, “As soon as I got the kidney transplant, my arthritis went away. My lupus, there’s about a 3-5 percent chance it'll ever come back. My blood pressure is better. My energy, my life has been better."

She concluded the interview by saying, “I just hope that this inspires people to feel good. To know that there is really good people in the world."

Selena Gomez is currently shooting for Jaquez Audiard directorial next in the City of Love, Paris, according to Elle.

