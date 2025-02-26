My Lady Jane Scrapped After First Season by Amazon Prime Video; Details Inside

My Lady Jane was one of the recently released outings by Amazon Prime Video. However, the streamer has now canceled the series, even though it received the attention and love that it needed from the fans.

As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the cancellation of the series was announced right after the outing launched all of its eight episodes of the first season. The news also comes after seven weeks from when Prime Video released the drama series that even had a touch of fantasy.

For those who do not know, My Lady Jane is based on a novel by Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton, and Jodi Meadows. The series’s atmosphere is shown to be in 16th-century England.

The tale goes around talking about a world where humans and shape-shifters coexist. Interestingly, these fantasy creatures, the shapeshifters, can take the form of either people or even animals.

Jane Grey, the character that is played by Emily Bader, happens to be an ordinary human in this amazing world. She is also referred to as a verity.

In the series, the character of Bader eventually becomes sympathetic to the shapeshifters, who are shown to be oppressed and are addressed as Ethians. The love and care of Jane Grey towards these creatures bring several problems for the ruling class in the series as she slowly rises to power.

Besides Emily Bader, the show also brings forth the talents of actors Edward Bluemel and Rob Brydon, along with Dominic Cooper and Anna Chancellor. Other stars associated with the series are Jordan Peters, Kate O’Flynn, Henry Ashton, and Jim Broadbent.

The series gives out an even more dramatic feel as it is narrated by Ollie Chris alongside Bader. My Lady Jane was created by Gemma Burgess, with Meredith Glynn being its co-showrunner. Together, Burgess and Glynn executive-produced the series with director Jamie Babbit, Sarah Bradshaw, and Laurie MacDonald.