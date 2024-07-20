My Lady Jane Star Emily Bader Reveals Why Edward Bluemel Was Ideal To Play Her Onscreen Love Interest

Emily Bader impressed the masses with her portrayal of Lady Jane Grey in the Amazon Prime Video historical fantasy television series, My Lady Jane. Talking about the series, the actress praised her co-star Edward Bluemel, who played the role of Lord Guildford Dudley, aka her on-screen love interest. Bader mentioned that there could not have been a better actor than Bluemel to play her love interest in the series.

Emily Bader tagged Edward Bluemel as her perfect love interest in My Lady Jane

Emily Bader took a moment to praise her co-star Edward Bluemel in her recent conversation with PEOPLE. Bader shared that, after meeting Bluemel, she knew “right away” that he was the perfect fit for the role of Lord Guildford Dudley. The actress shared that she did chemistry readings with five guys after her selection.

Out of these five guys, Bluemel was the first one with whom she hit off immediately. The actress further complimented Edward Bluemel for his characteristic snark and charm, which, as per her, made him a perfect fit for the role.

She stated, “I was cast first and then very quickly we started doing chemistry reads. I think we read with maybe five different guys, but I read with Edward first, and he was in Nova Scotia somewhere… You never know who they're going to go with, but I had a feeling. He just has that sort of snark and charm to him that I think fits the character well, and he's a bit brooding. It was really exciting."

Emily Bader on her British character in My Lady Jane

My Lady Jane follows the story of Lady Jane Grey’s ascendance to the throne and her tragic love story with Lord Guildford Dudley. The film is created by Gemma Burgess from a historical reimagining of the life of Lady Jane Grey by Jodi Meadows, Brodi Ashton and Cynthia Hand.

Lady Jane’s England is marked by the presence of outcast Ethians, humans who can take animal form. Surprisingly, Lord Guildford Dudley, too, is an Ethian who can transform into a horse, adding further complexity to the story.

Talking about her character, Bader shared that her character “is just sort of a dream. She's described as Blondie meets Elizabeth Bennet. She's rock and roll and badass and hardcore and cool.” Being an American herself, Bader also spoke about the challenges of impersonating a British character and its accent. She got candid with her worries about justifying a British character, revealing that she “stayed in an accent from when I touched down until maybe six months into shooting, when I got a little bit more comfortable.”

Well, Bader surely managed to pull off her character successfully, which is evident by the positive reception of the public. My Lady Jane released its eight episodes on June 27, 2024, and ended Season 1 with a possible scope for Season 2. The series can be streamed online on Prime Video.

