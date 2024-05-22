My Lady Jane Trailer: Emily Bader Leads This Romantic Adventure Drama Set In A Fantasy Tudor World

My Lady Jane trailer is out!

The alternate fantasy set in the Tudor world explores a unique take on Lady Jane Grey’s Life. The “nine-days queen” has a tragic story of reining over England for a short while, caught amidst political scheming, leading to her execution. But this series reimagines the history in which the queen did not die!

What’s My Lady Jane all about?

This princess is not a damsel in distress! The Prime Video series is based on the best-selling book by Brodi Ashton, Cynthia Hand, and Jodi Meadows. This is a retelling of English royal history in which King Henry VIII’s son Edward did not die of tuberculosis. Lady Jane Grey is not beheaded, and neither is her scoundrel of a husband, Guildford.

This tale of true love and adventure explores Jane’s life as a queen amid nefarious villains who try to scheme against her to get the crown. Her life unravels when she has a “lust at first sight” that takes her on a crazy adventure!

"History remembers Jane as the ultimate damsel in distress known for her death rather than her life. F**k that, what if history were different?" the narrator says in the trailer.

The cast of My Lady Jane

Newcomer Emily Bader stuns as the young Lady Jane Grey alongside Edward Bluemel (Killing Eve) as Guildford Dudley, who plays her love interest. Jordan Peters (Pirates) plays King

Edward. Dominic Cooper (Preacher) plays Lord Seymour, Anna Chancellor (Pennyworth) plays Jane’s mother, Lady Frances Grey, and Rob Brydon (The Trip) plays Lord Dudley, Guildford’s father. Jim Broadbent (The Duke) plays the Duke of Leicester, Jane’s uncle.

Henry Ashton (Outlander) plays Guildford’s brother, Stan, and Isabella Brownson (Napoleon) and Robyn Betteridge (Wheel of Time) play Jane’s sisters. Kate O’Flynn (Landscapers) and Abbie Hern (Enola Holmes 2) portray the King’s sisters, Princess Mary and Princess Bess, respectively. Additional cast includes Máiréad Tyers (Extraordinary), Joe Klocek (The Dry), and Michael Workeye (This is Going to Hurt).

The alt-universe will be packed with fantasy, drama, comedy, romance, and adventure! Buckle up for the episodes, which will air exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries on June 27.