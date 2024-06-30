My Life With The Walter Boys Novel To Get A Sequel; Know How It Will Affect Season 2 On Netflix Series

My Life With the Walter Boys author Ali Novak confirmed that she is working on the sequel to the fan-favorite novel. While the book is still in progress, fans are wondering whether the release of the book will impact the second season of the series, titled under the same name. The second novel in the Walter Boys franchise will revolve around Jackie and Cole and explore their lives further.

The author revealed that she is quite excited to return to the franchise, as it has been too long since she has stayed away from it. Novak was 15 years old when she published her work on Wattpad.

Will the release of My Life with the Walter Boys' sequel affect the Netflix series?

My Life with the Walter Boys series was housed on Netflix in 2023, and the show premiered on the streamer on December 7, 2023. Around the same time, Netflix picked up the show for its second season. While the fans wondered if the release of the book by Ali Novak would affect the show, the author of the book disclosed that the upcoming season of the series would not be based on her novel.

In conversation with an entertainment portal, Novak revealed, “None of the content that I am currently writing will be in the second season. They’ve just taken different directions. Still, all the same characters that we love.”

Speaking of her choice between Alex and Cole, the author confessed that for the book, she is “always team Cole.” Novak also dropped hints about the plot of her upcoming book.

The writer said, “The first part was the love triangle. The ‘will she pick Alex, or will she pick Cole?’ second part was always supposed to be the ‘will they-won’t they’ with Cole now that she’s chosen him.”

Season Two of My Life With The Walter Boys

As mentioned above, the Netflix series based on Ali Novak’s book has been renewed for season two. The cast and crew of My Life With The Walter Boys are excited to be starting off with the new season on the streaming platform.

While the plot of the upcoming episodes has mostly been kept under wraps, the creators have confirmed that the main leads of the show will reprise their characters. The cast members of the show include Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry, and Sarah Rafferty. The release date of season 2 of My Life With the Walter Boys has not been announced yet.

