‘My Main Goal Going In Was Just To Listen’: Oscar-Winning Documentarian Morgan Neville Talks About Two-Part Steve Martin Documentary

Steve Martin, 78, is the living legend of Hollywood. Known for his stand-up comedy shows, he has made a huge impact in the acting world by taking up different yet entertaining projects. With his decades-long career, he is a testament to raw talent and hard work.

The Academy Award-winning documentary filmmaker, Morgan Neville made a two-part documentary on the legend titled, Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In Two Pieces which was released in March 2024 on AppleTV+. The filmmaker recently spoke about the documentary sharing stage with the icon.

Morgan Neville on Steve Martin’s documentary

As per Variety, while promoting the documentary based on the legend, Neville spoke about the process while filming it at the NeueHouse Hollywood stage. Martin was preset along with the filmmaker.

Neville said, “My main goal going in was just to listen. We just talked in the beginning and I recorded conversations with no agenda.” He added that slowly shape began to emerge out of that and he started to think what a story it could be.

As per the outlet, it was revealed that Neville was a massive Steve Martin fan and he once pleaded with his dad to take him to Las Vegas, which was a six-hour drive, just so he could witness one of the legend’s final stand-up comedy shows at the Rivera Hotel.

After forty-five years, he got to share the stage with his idol as they promoted the Apple TV+ documentary based on Martin.

More on Steve Martin’s documentary

As per the outlet, the two-part documentary talks about Martin’s life. The first part of the project talks about his early days working in Disneyland at Merlin’s Magic Shop and the comedian’s journey till his last set as a stand-up comic in 1980.

The second part is about his venture into the world of the movies and his current life. In the documentary, Martin expressed that he felt overwhelming loneliness when he was young despite finding success on his professional front.

As per the reports, Martin revealed to the outlet on the red carpet that he has a hard time walking into comedy clubs due to his memories. He said, “I can still taste the cheap wine in my mouth.”

The comedian continued that reliving all that gets him back to many memories, which are not just about the material but also about when and where he was.

The documentary is available to be streamed on Apple TV+.

