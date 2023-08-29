'My man doesn't let me do videos with men': When Shakira reacted after her controversial NSFW song with Rihanna got her into trouble

Colombian pop sensation Shakira has responded wittily to the controversy surrounding her music video collaboration with Rihanna, showcasing her charm and clever approach to handling backlash. The singer, known for her dynamic performances, acknowledged the unexpected uproar over the video's content, in which she and Rihanna shared a provocative scene.

Shakira's response to conservative backlash

Shakira's playful explanation for the video's concept drew attention. She humorously mentioned that her boyfriend, Piqué, disallowed her from featuring in videos alongside men, leading her to collaborate with female artists. She stated, "Since (Pique, her boyfriend) does not let me do videos with men, I have to make them with women."

The comment not only showcased her quick wit but also provided a lighthearted take on the situation.

Addressing the criticism, particularly from conservative quarters, Shakira maintained her composure. She responded to the petition by Marco Fidel Ramirez, a councilman from Bogotá, who deemed the video offensive for promoting lesbianism. Shakira's rejoinder highlighted the pressing issues faced by Colombia, such as healthcare, education, and employment. She questioned the priorities of using time and resources to critique a music video rather than focusing on more crucial matters.

Shakira's desire

Shakira's ability to navigate controversy with poise was further demonstrated when she discussed her then recent releases and upcoming album. Her decision to release a Spanish version of the song without Rihanna showcased her adaptability as an artist. The introduction of a new single, Empire, to her upcoming album hinted at her musical evolution and desire to continually engage her audience.

Amid her music-related discussions, Shakira also touched on the delicate situation in neighboring Venezuela. Expressing her hope for a swift return to peace, she conveyed her empathy for the Venezuelan people. Her words underscored her concern for the well-being of the region and her desire to contribute positively.

