'My medications are important' Selena Gomez calls out trolls criticizing her weight gain; DEETS here

On Thursday, Selena Gomez got candid about her recent weight gain while taking aim at the trolls who criticized the singer for her weight gain. Gomez has also been open about her lupus diagnosis along with the mental health journey. The singer stated that she loses weight when she does not take these medications.

Selena Gomez on her weight gain Selena Gomez revealed that because of her lupus medications she holds lots of water weight which causes weight gain in her body. She encourages her fans to practice self love even when they are feeling ashamed. Gomez has also been vocal about practicing body positivity and said that minor side effects like weight gain because of medication does not matter as long as they are helping her. Selena Gomez clapped back on haters and said that she does not believe in shaming other people for their body. The singer further added that she is not a model and will never encourage her fans to practice acceptance and self love towards their bodies. Selena Gomez revealed about her lupus diagnosis, an autoimmune disorder in 2015. She underwent chemotherapy to effectively manage this condition in the beginning. However, she underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 after her friend agreed for organ donation.

