‘My Mom Had an Aneurysm’: Bunnie XO Reveals Her Biggest ‘Death Scare’ Turned Out To Be a Misdiagnosis

On August 8, 2024, Bunnie Xo, a fashion model and podcast host, shared a deeply personal story on her show Dumb Blonde. She recounted how she was initially diagnosed with an aneurysm—a condition she had long feared due to its history in her family. Though it turned out to be a misdiagnosis, the scare profoundly impacted Bunnie's perspective on life.

Bunnie Xo’s fear of aneurysms is deeply personal, rooted in her mother’s near-fatal rupture. The misdiagnosis of an aneurysm initially sparked intense worry and stress for Bunnie, exacerbated by a TikTok video about aneurysms that heightened her anxiety. She experienced severe head pain and, driven by fear, requested an emergency MRI scan. The initial results suggested a carotid artery aneurysm, which was distressing and led to days of crying, insomnia, and gastrointestinal issues.

However, follow-up scans revealed that the diagnosis was incorrect. It turned out to be a two-millimeter blood vessel abnormality, not an aneurysm. Both a neurologist and a vascular surgeon confirmed that Bunnie’s condition was not life-threatening, providing significant relief.

The scare profoundly changed Bunnie Xo’s outlook on life, highlighting the importance of family and friends. It also brought her closer to her husband, Jelly Roll, reinforcing their bond during this challenging time. Sharing her story on her podcast, Dumb Blonde, Bunnie Xo aimed to shed light on the psychological effects of health scares and the importance of accurate medical diagnoses.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'It Made Me Appreciate Life So Much': Bunnie XO Discusses How A Misdiagnosed Health Scare Helped Her Realize What Truly Matters