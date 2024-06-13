‘My Mother? Nah, She’s Never Gonna Pass’: Liza Minnelli Talks About Struggles When Her Mother Passed Away

Liza Minnelli sings in the title song from Cabaret, the 1972 movie musical that helped make her a star. But those lyrics were not always true for Minnelli. The star, who is seventy-eight years old, has had a fantastic career on stage and screen but also a lot of heartbreak, such as four divorces, three miscarriages, and a long public battle with addiction.

These ups and downs are explored in the new documentary Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story. For this film, Bruce David Klein managed to obtain a rare interview with Minnelli, who is Judy Garland’s daughter and Vincent Minnelli’s daughter too. In addition, she brings out unseen footage from her years of performing arts.

Consequently, it makes for compelling viewing about a woman in her prime who says she’s “still loving, still kicking, still creating,” according to PEOPLE after its premiere at Tribeca Film Festival on June 12th. Some revelations from the film are given below.

ALSO READ: Made The Decision To Separate': Ladies of London's Marissa Hermer And Husband Matt Hermer Files For Divorce

Minnelli’s heartbreak over her mother’s death

Judy Garland died of an accidental drug overdose on June 22, 1969, in London; she was just forty-nine years of age. At the time Minnell was twenty-three, she thought it impossible, “My mother? Nah, she’s never gonna pass.”

When it finally sunk in that Garland was gone, days went by where Minnelli cried all day and night long without stopping. "I didn’t stop for about eight days," she says. Right after this, Michael Feinstein adds, “Her mother passing was a catastrophe.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'I Am Super Excited': Bachelor Host Jesse Palmer Shares His Feelings About Celebrating First Father's Day As A Dad

Overcoming rejection to become Sally Bowles

Minnelli received accolades for her performance as Sally Bowles in Cabaret: she won Best Actress Oscar for the role; however, before being made into a film, it premiered on Broadway in 1966. Minnelli tried out for the part, but Jill Haworth got it instead.

A few years later, Minnelli was on the fast track and fought for the screen role. In a meeting with the director, Bob Fosse, he asked her, "How do you feel about going topless?" She refused—and got the job as well.

However, Minnelli's life has been an uphill journey filled with successes and challenges, just like the lyrics of her famous song. Even so, she remains a legend in the entertainment industry who inspires people worldwide nonstop.

ALSO READ: Why Was Hope McCrea Missing From Virgin River Season 3? Explored