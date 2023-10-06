‘My nan would tickle…’: Millie Bobby Brown credits grandma for helping her get through nights when she was little

Millie Bobby Brown, the actress we all know from her role in Stranger Things, and who is well known for her close relationship with her grandmother, recently shared a heartwarming childhood memory in a YouTube video she made with Recess Therapy. In the video, Millie talked about how her grandma, Ruth, used to be a big help during those nights when she couldn't sleep when she was a little kid.

During a YouTube video she did with Recess Therapy, Millie Bobby Brown shared a sweet childhood memory. When she was a little girl, Millie sometimes had trouble falling asleep at night. Luckily, her grandmother, Ruth, was there to comfort her during those restless moments. Millie warmly remembered how her grandmother used to sit beside her in bed and lovingly tickle her saying, "I couldn't sleep when I was little. So I would be in bed and my nan would tickle my M and tell me stories about her childhood."

Reportedly, the bond between Millie and her grandmother, Ruth, extended far beyond these bedtime anecdotes. As reported by multiple sources, Ruth's passing in November 2020 due to Alzheimer's Disease was a deeply emotional and challenging experience for Millie. This loss had a profound impact on her life, owing to the special connection they shared.

As per the reports, what sets this relationship apart is Millie's choice to spend a substantial portion of her childhood with her grandmother. In an interview with the Republic World, she once mentioned that while she loved her parents, her grandmother was "more interesting" to her saying, "I love my parents but they are not as interesting as her."

Story behind Millie Bobby Brown’s debut novel

Brown's debut novel, Nineteen Steps, draws inspiration from her grandmother's experiences during World War II. Her grandmother shared stories of taking refuge from bombs in the Bethnal Green tube station, which serves as the inspiration behind the book's title.

Brown's novel falls within the historical fiction genre and is loosely based on real events, particularly her grandmother Ruth's survival during the Bethnal Green Tube Disaster in 1943.

What's more fascinating is that the book has been termed a "mesmerizing page-turner" and "an epic story of longing, loss, and secrets," as reported by Teen Vogue.

