My Old Ass TRAILER: Aubrey Plaza Meets Her Younger Self In Queer Coming-of-Age Movie

Aubrey Plaza imparts her sarcastic wisdom to her younger self in the trailer for My Old Ass, a Sundance Film Festival comedy that widely impressed viewers. They also trip on shrooms together.

The coming-of-age comedy stars Maddie Ziegler as Ruthie, Maisy Stella as younger Elliott, Aubrey Plaza as the older Elliott, Percy Hynes White as Chad, Maria Dizzia as Elliott's mother, and Seth Isaac Johnson as Max. Amazon has recently acquired the distribution rights to the film.

My Old Ass trailer is packed with comedy and identity crisis

Plaza’s new movie, My Old Ass, dropped its hilarious and heartwarming trailer with a fresh new take on the queer coming-of-age genre.

The film takes place during the summer before 18-year-old Elliot Labrant, played by Maisy Stella, goes away to college in Toronto. In the preview, Aubrey Plaza acts as a middle-aged Elliot while modern-day Elliot is tripping on ‘shrooms in the woods. At first, young Elliot is doubtful about what she sees especially since they do not look alike at all.

The movie was written and directed by Megan Park (known for Fallout), who also cast Plaza as a snotty, future imaginary Elliot. Twenty-year-old Maisy Stella portrays Elliot, who's with her parents at their cranberry field one last time just before going off to college.

In it, young Elliot comments about what she thinks of herself when she turns 40, and Plaza’s character humorously tells her that happiness is already there, but she isn’t yet 40 years old. When little Elliot points out that they have distinct features, Plaza quickly instructs her to put on her retainer.

Elliot, who is now thirty-nine years old, tells her younger self to be nicer to their mom and spend more time with their brothers. She also warns against falling in love with any boy named Chad. Of course, then Elliot meets someone called Chad — the boy she was warned against — leading to a comic journey of self-discovery right up until leaving home for good.

Amazon MGM bought My Old Ass starring Aubrey Plaza for 15 million USD

Amazon MGM acquired Plaza's My Old Ass for 15 million USD which is among Sundance’s biggest sales in 2024. The studio has set a limited September 13th theatrical release.

At Sundance, the director of the comedy, Megan Park said that she the movie is an escape from adulthood. She continued, "I also wanted to immerse myself in a joyful film and something that made people feel nostalgic for an easier, simpler time in life. Because life can be hard and shitty sometimes."

My Old Ass was produced by LuckyChap (Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara co-founded it) as well as Scythia Films and Indian Paintbrush.

