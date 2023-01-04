My Old School: Interesting BBC documentary about 32-year-old Brian MacKinnon who convinced his peers he was 17

Do you know about a man named Brandon Lee who got encircled in a scandal in Scotland that created a furor in the country? From enrolling himself at high school at the age of 30 to presenting documents with fake parental connections, this documentary dives into the life of Brian MacKinnon who bluffs everyone as Brandon Lee.

My Old School: An Introduction

Talking about the basics, My Old School is a 2022 documentary directed by Jono McLeod. The storyline is based on the Brandon Lee scandal. For those who are completely unaware of this scandal, we have a scoop of details for you. In 1995, it came to light that a person named Brandon Lee, who had enrolled as a fifth-year student at Bearsden Academy secondary school in Bearsden, Scotland, had been a 30-year-old former student, Brian MacKinnon, posing as a 17-year-old. This story grabbed widespread sensational headlines at that time.

Is director Jono Mcleod a friend of ‘real’ Brian MacKinnon?

According to a report published in BBC Scotland, McLeod, the film's director, was one of MacKinnon's peers at Bearsden Academy.

Talking about the film, McLeod narrated that he made the film by using audio clips and interviews of MacKinnon. Though he requested MacKinnon to play the lead role in the film himself, he denied the request, following which popular actor Alan Cumming was roped in to play the lead role.

What does Jono Mcleod think about his friend Brian MacKinnon?

McLeod, as reported by BBC Scotland, said, “I do not think Brandon meant to do any harm” and added that he has interviewed other classmates and teachers for the film who agree with the same.

"A lot of people in the class have their take on what Brandon did but for the most part they have a fondness for him," he said, as per BBC.

"I know that's not across the board. The film is not a take-down of him but I don't agree with all the decisions that he made back then," My Old School director said, as per BBC.

The report further highlighted that McLeod found the new kid from Canada a "bit of a geek" when he first arrived but later become pretty popular - even starring in a stage production of South Pacific.

He told BBC Scotland that “Brandon agreed to tell him his story but didn't want to be seen on camera.” So, in the film, the dialogues are delivered by Brian while onscreen, it appears that Alan is lipsyncing the dialogues.