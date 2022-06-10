My Policeman: Prime Video unveils the first look of Harry Style's fall release

Harry Styles is back in a new avatar. On Thursday, Prime Video released the official first look images for the As it Was singer's next big release, My Policeman. The film is set to bring us a new version of Harry after he received immense praise for his performance in Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling, a psychological thriller starring him beside big names including Wilde, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and more.

In his upcoming film, Harry plays the role of Tom Burgess who is a gay police officer. Burgess veils his sexuality to safeguard himself against anti-homosexuality laws in 1957 UK. The plot tells the tale of a complex love story as Burgess pursues schoolteacher Marion, essayed by Emma Corrin while he hopelessly falls in love with museum curator Patrick Hazelwood, played by David Dawson. The stills from the film depict the retro theme of the times as in the first snap, Harry stands beside his two love interests in an art museum.

Meanwhile, the other shot gives us a glance inside Burgess and Marion's romance as the two stand inside a pool, hanging on the sidelines while staring lovingly into each other's eyes. The two stills are enough to excite fans for the Grammy-winning singer's film. Directed by Michael Grandage, the film is based on Bethan Roberts's bestseller of the same name. The highly anticipated film also casts Gina McKee, Linus Roache, and Rupert Everett alongside Harry, Emma and David.

Check out the first look images of Harry Styles' My Policeman below:

As for its much-awaited premiere, the film is set to release on November 4, 2022.

