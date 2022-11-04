My Policeman Review: Harry Styles' emotional film gets pulled down by underwhelming performances

In the meantime, while wanting to keep his sexual identity secret, Tom proposes to Marion and the two get married with Patrick also appearing to be Tom's best man. Their close bond soon begins to make Marion uneasy and things go particularly out of control after Marion accidentally watches Tom and Patrick sharing a cosy moment. Despite her suspicions about their closeness, Marion continues to remain by Tom's side until Patrick invites Tom for a work trip in Venice under the guise of hiring him as an assistant for a museum job. While Tom and Patrick enjoy a romantic adventure during their getaway, Marion begins to get impatient and tries to get hold of her marriage by revealing Patrick's identity to the police. With homosexuality being an illegal offence during the time, Patrick gets locked up while Tom loses his job at the police station. Years later, Marion (Gina McKee) tries to undo her wrongs as she tries to bring Tom (Linus Roache) and Patrick (Rupert Everett) together again.

Screenwriter Ron Nyswaner adapts Bethan Roberts' novel by the same name in this film that revolves around a complicated love triangle between Tom ( Harry Styles /Linus Roache), Patrick (David Dawson/Rupert Everett) and Marion (Emma Corrin/Gina McKee) which begins in 1950s Britain. The film begins with Marion (Corrin) falling for Tom as he walks towards her on a sunny day at Brighton beach. The duo begin to get close as he teaches her to swim. Their relationship further progresses into dating. She's a school teacher, he's a young policeman. Tom is a working-class bloke with humble tastes. Marion, on the other hand, is well-educated and art-centric. To impress Marion, Tom begins to learn about paintings although things take a different turn after his chance encounter with Patrick (David Dawson), a museum curator. Patrick invites Tom and Marion for a guided tour of the museum, the trio get along as they discuss art and travel in each other's company. There are moments where it even appears as if Patrick might be attracted to Marion, and her to him but in truth, we soon discover that Tom and Patrick are in a closeted sexual relationship.

Plus Points:

The story of My Policeman is tragically moving as it captures love and longing in different lights via its three lead characters. Set in two separate timelines, the film manages to capture the changed dynamics between its protagonists extremely well and it's particularly stirring to watch older versions of Tom, Patrick and Marion as they come to terms with their intertwined relationships while reflecting on everything they lost and gained through their journies of loving each other. The senior cast of Gina McKee, Linus Roache and Rupert Everett do a far better job of carrying this emotionally delicate tale compared to the younger one. Especially, scenes between McKee and Everett feel particularly poignant.

Minus Points:

My Policeman needed to have more heart when it comes to storytelling to capture a queer romance that is emotionally stirring. Although with major pacing issues the film fails to create an experience where we feel deeply for the characters. The ending seems particularly hurried. It's also a story that needed better performances and particularly Harry Styles feels like a miscast as Tom as the singer-actor is unable to bring the depth required for his performance. The characters could also been more well-rounded considering there's very little background given to any of them apart from the relationship perspective.

Opinion:

What instantly feels good about My Policeman is the fact that there's an earnest attempt on the part of director Michael Grandage who tries to instil enough poignancy with each frame of the film even in the times when his actors fail to bring it on the surface. Grandage deftly captures the tension and repression of the 1950s as we watch Patrick (Dawson) entering seedy bars and back alleys of pubs to find a moment of pleasure. At the same time, the filmmaker gorgeously evocates the free-spiritedness that art brings to Patrick's closeted life. To add to Grandage and cinematographer Ben Davis's beautiful vision, there is also Steven Price's compelling score that further uplifts the emotional quotient of this film.

In terms of performances, while Harry Styles and Emma Corrin particularly fall short of bringing their best to their characters, it's David Dawson who steals the show with his brilliant portrayal of Patrick who is at once a confident art curator and painter but also a vulnerable lover. Dawson comes across as the perfect choice for the role because of the ease with which he takes on Patrick's complexities. In the case of Styles, the actor's dialogue delivery feels unconvincing for the period and the fluctuating accent also doesn't help. In present-day scenes, though the performances remain much smoother with Roache, Everett and McKee.

While the idea of having parallel timelines seems like a great storytelling tool, in the case of My Policeman it's the uneven performances between the younger and the older cast that never truly make it a coherent experience. Somehow, the present-day storyline doesn't feel as connected to the past as much as it should. It's also the present-day scenes where the film drags the most. Not to mention the gap that seems to be between the two eras and how the characters' stories fleshed out over time seem missing. As we meet once charismatic Patrick, now a bedridden patient, there is a lot that we want to know about his journey. The fact that the film's main crux is about Tom's struggle till the very end to actually accept himself and his sexuality, the tension of the same never gets conveyed properly.

Highlights:

David Dawson delivers a compelling performance.

Michael Grandage's direction.

Steven Price's beautiful score.

Conclusion:

All in all, My Policeman feels like a missed opportunity given that it fails to capture the essence of its poignant tale fully due to its underwhelming performance. With a better cast, the film could have been a different experience altogether.