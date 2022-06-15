My Policeman Trailer: Harry Styles gets caught up in a messy love triangle with Emma Corrin and David Dawson

The first trailer for My Policeman has been released. My Policeman, based on Bethan Roberts' book of the same name, stars Harry Styles in his first significant leading cinematic role.

For those unversed, My Policeman is set in Brighton, England, in the 1950s. Styles portrays the eponymous cop, Tom, who is married to Marion, played by Corrin. Tom, unbeknownst to her, has been having an affair with Dawson's Patrick, a museum curator. Of course, their secret romance jeopardizes not just Tom's marriage to Marion, but also their reputations and much more. The initial shots from My Policeman highlighted the trio's strained relationship but revealed nothing about what's in store for the next historical drama.

Now, Prime Video has released the first trailer for My Policeman. The trailer depicts Tom and Marion's marriage, which, although pleasant, is marred by Patrick's presence. The three seem to be close friends, but their relationship appears to be causing a far deeper fracture in the group, as Tom and Patrick struggle to deny their feelings for one other.

Check out the trailer below:

Following minor roles in the two aforementioned films, My Policeman will be Styles' first significant main role. The actress seems to be a good match for the role, as does Corrin, who has shown her ability to navigate marital difficulties in her performance as Princess Diana. Of course, a lot is riding on Styles' performance in this film, Meanwhile, Styles will also appear in Olivia Wilde's psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling, with Florence Pugh. My Policeman releases on October 22, 2022, in theatres and on Prime Video globally on November 4.

ALSO READ:My Policeman: Prime Video unveils the first look of Harry Style's fall release