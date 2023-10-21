‘My shoes fell and I hid...': Revisit when Jennifer Lawrence revealed she mistook a woman to be THIS dead actress at a party; said she 'took off running'

Jennifer Lawrence tops our list for some of the most hilarious celebrities in Hollywood. Back in 2015, the actress had attended the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she had an unfiltered conversation with the host. The duo spoke about all the embarrassing moments that they have had together and then proceeded to speak about the most embarrassing moments in Jennifer Lawrence’s life.

Jennifer Lawrence shared the most embarrassing moment of her life on a talk show

What topped her list of embarrassing moments was the fact that she thought she had met the ghost of a late actress at a party. Speaking about the incident, Lawrence shared that she never shared these stories because they were so genuinely embarrassing. However, she chose to speak about it now as she felt that the, “statute of limitations on humiliations is up.”

The actress disclosed, “My most embarrassing moment was during Silver Linings (Playbook) year, like awards seasons and it was one of those parties… and so I’m just in a corner like drinking champagne like bleh and an older woman approached me. And was being really really nice, really complementary and in my head I just went that this is Elizabeth Taylor, who was dead at the time. Still dead, I mean. She’s since passed. And I didn’t know that.”

Jennifer Lawrence recalled mistaking an old woman at a party for the late Elizabeth Taylor

The crowd roared in laughter as she continued to reveal that, “And I was talking to the old woman like, ‘Oh my God, this is Elizabeth Taylor.’” Lawrence added, “She’s complimenting me, and I was like, ‘Me? No, you. Your movies that I can’t name and your fashion moments that I don’t know and like I was like you’re unbelievable. And my friend walks by and I grabbed her and I was like, ‘This is Elizabeth Taylor.’ And she was like, ‘No, it’s not.’”

The Hunger Games actress continued to add, “And then I just took off running. There have been two social situations where I just go like, ‘Uh!’ and then I just sprint and my shoes fell off and I hid behind like this wall.”

On the work front, Jennifer Lawrence was last seen in the movie No Hard Feelings that released earlier this year.

