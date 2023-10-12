‘My spectrum goes…’: When Margot Robbie spilled beans on her ICONIC voice in Suicide Squad

Margot Robbie once revealed the hidden tricks that made her Harley Quinn's voice stand out in Suicide Squad. The character's iconic vocal delivery became inseparable from her persona during that period, and it's likely that you were as enamored with her vocal performance as you were with her oversized mallet and vibrant appearance. Robbie's commitment to honing Harley's voice was pivotal in breathing life into the character as per a report by USA Today from 2016.

What insights did Margot Robbie share about her memorable vocal performance in Suicide Squad?

As per a report by USA Today, to get Harley's voice just right, Robbie began by exploring the character's origins. Harley Quinn initially appeared as the Joker's girlfriend in Batman : The Animated Series in 1992. The animated version of Harley had a high-pitched voice that suited her whimsical and manic side.

However, Robbie quickly realized that this voice wouldn't work for the character's deeper and more emotional moments. In her own words she mentioned, "She’s got a very high-pitched voice, which for the lighthearted stuff, the crazy stuff, works really well, but when it’s a pretty raw emotional scene, you lose the gravity when you’re speaking in such a high voice."

How did Margot Robbie ultimately approach crafting her character's voice?

As per a report by USA Today, in her quest to fine-tune Harley's voice, Margot Robbie aimed to infuse a touch of Brooklyn into it. Her inspiration came from actress Lorraine Bracco, known for her role as mob wife Karen Hill in Goodfellas.

What appealed to Robbie about Lorraine Bracco's voice was its authenticity. It wasn't just high-pitched craziness; it had depth and originated from a genuine and primal place.

In contrast to the animated Harley Quinn , whose voice was more doll-like and high-pitched, Bracco's portrayal offered a more complex and nuanced interpretation of madness. In her own words, the Barbie star mentioned Bracco's voice stating it as, "nuts in some scenes, completely crazy, but it’s never a high-pitched crazy doll voice, it comes from a very real deep primal place. My spectrum goes from Lorraine Bracco to animated Harley, and it’s just a roller coaster between those two throughout the film."

