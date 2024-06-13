My Spy The Eternal City TRAILER: Dave Bautista Teams Up With Chloe Coleman For School Trip To Italy

Streaming giant Prime Video has scheduled a direct-to-streaming release for My Spy: The Eternal City, an action comedy sequel for July this year. This new part continues with the story of the 2020 film My Spy, directed by the same director and main cast returning, only now set in Italy.

Plot and cast

For instance, Dave Bautista returns as CIA operative JJ. Chloe Coleman reprises her role as Sophie, his fourteen-year-old stepdaughter. They are both back again to save the world one more time. After Sophie’s high school choir is selected for a tour of Italy that will conclude with them singing before the Pope at Vatican City, it kicks off. To get close to Sophie, who he hopes to establish rapport with, JJ volunteers as a chaperone on their trip.

However, while going through Venice’s canals walking across Florence’s bridges, or even visiting Rome’s historic sites everything changes suddenly. Consequently, they have become targets of terrorists who have planned to attack Rome and hurt Vatican City. They are faced with two options; either let these bombs explode or stop attackers in time; which option would be ideal if there was any choice?

Returning and new faces

Ken Jeong and Kristen Schaal also reprise their roles from the original movie along with Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman. Joining them in this international action comedy are Anna Faris (Overboard), Craig Robinson (This Is The End), and Flula Borg (Pitch Perfect 2). Peter Segal directs My Spy: The Eternal City which means blending humor with excitement by making some really funny movies such as Get Smart in 2008 and 50 First Dates in 2004.

Release information

Written by Erich Hoeber and Jon Hoeber as well as Peter Segal, My Spy: The Eternal City will be produced by Chris Bender alongside Peter Segal, Jake Weiner, Robert Simonds, Gigi Pritzker, Dave Bautista and Jonathan Meisner. It is a family-friendly adventure movie with thrilling action and it is guaranteed that the film will be successful.

On July 18, 2024, Amazon will premiere My Spy: The Eternal City on Prime Video globally. Despite low expectations of demand for this sequel by some people, the movie has gone ahead to create a fun-loving plot and characters in its bid to capture viewers across the globe. If you’re new to the series or love watching movies like these then this one offers you an escape into one of Europe’s most legendary spots.

