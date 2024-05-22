Drew Barrymore embraced her carefree spirit on a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, where she discussed her excitement about approaching 50 and shared a candid moment from a beach outing with her daughters.

Reflecting on her feelings about aging, Barrymore recalled a moment at the beach where she initially hesitated to take off her shirt and run into the water, worried about how her body looked.

Drew Barrymore reveals how she overcame self-consciousness as she turns 50

Drew Barrymore started, “I am so excited to turn 50! I’ll tell you what happened to me the other day,” She vividly described feeling self-conscious about her thighs. Barrymore shared, “I was like, ‘Ugh. I’m gonna take off my shirt and I’m gonna be in my bathing suit and I’m gonna run into the water and my thighs are gonna go like this,'”

However, Barrymore reveals she was encouraged by Hannah Waddingham, who reminded her that her body was doing what it naturally should. She said, “I’m not vain but I’m still a woman. I’m still normal. I still have the same thoughts about my cottage cheese thighs,” to which Waddingham asserted, “You are also Drew Barrymore, for God’s sake, so you can do whatever you want.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Barrymore shared, “So I got up and I literally pulled my swimsuit out of my butt and I ran to that beach,” she added, “Literally, my body just swinging in the wind and I thought, ‘I just don’t care anymore.’”

Drew Barrymore calls her belly-fat cottage cheese

Despite her insecurities, Barrymore opened up about her journey to accept herself, acknowledging that while she still has moments of doubt, she's learned to embrace her imperfections. She said “Lately I feel like my body, my belly is full of, some type of, I don’t know, I would call it cortisol or cottage cheese, I’m not sure which it is. But, like, it’s not my belly,” she added. “And it doesn’t matter what I eat.”

The Drew Barrymore Show airs weekdays on CBS, inviting viewers to join Barrymore's conversations about life's ups and downs with a mix of humor and heartfelt insight.

ALSO READ: 'I Think Disney Really Agrees': Jerry Bruckheimer Shares Insight Into Margot Robbie-Led Pirates Of The Caribbean Reboot