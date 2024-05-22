'My Thighs Are Gonna Go Like This': Drew Barrymore Recalls Being Self Conscious About Her Body As The Actress Turns 50
Drew Barrymore shared her carefree approach to turning 50 on The Drew Barrymore Show, discussing overcoming insecurities about her body during a beach outing.
Drew Barrymore embraced her carefree spirit on a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, where she discussed her excitement about approaching 50 and shared a candid moment from a beach outing with her daughters.
Reflecting on her feelings about aging, Barrymore recalled a moment at the beach where she initially hesitated to take off her shirt and run into the water, worried about how her body looked.
Drew Barrymore reveals how she overcame self-consciousness as she turns 50
Drew Barrymore started, “I am so excited to turn 50! I’ll tell you what happened to me the other day,” She vividly described feeling self-conscious about her thighs. Barrymore shared, “I was like, ‘Ugh. I’m gonna take off my shirt and I’m gonna be in my bathing suit and I’m gonna run into the water and my thighs are gonna go like this,'”
However, Barrymore reveals she was encouraged by Hannah Waddingham, who reminded her that her body was doing what it naturally should. She said, “I’m not vain but I’m still a woman. I’m still normal. I still have the same thoughts about my cottage cheese thighs,” to which Waddingham asserted, “You are also Drew Barrymore, for God’s sake, so you can do whatever you want.”
Barrymore shared, “So I got up and I literally pulled my swimsuit out of my butt and I ran to that beach,” she added, “Literally, my body just swinging in the wind and I thought, ‘I just don’t care anymore.’”
Drew Barrymore calls her belly-fat cottage cheese
Despite her insecurities, Barrymore opened up about her journey to accept herself, acknowledging that while she still has moments of doubt, she's learned to embrace her imperfections. She said “Lately I feel like my body, my belly is full of, some type of, I don’t know, I would call it cortisol or cottage cheese, I’m not sure which it is. But, like, it’s not my belly,” she added. “And it doesn’t matter what I eat.”
The Drew Barrymore Show airs weekdays on CBS, inviting viewers to join Barrymore's conversations about life's ups and downs with a mix of humor and heartfelt insight.
