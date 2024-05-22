'My Thighs Are Gonna Go Like This': Drew Barrymore Recalls Being Self Conscious About Her Body As The Actress Turns 50

Drew Barrymore shared her carefree approach to turning 50 on The Drew Barrymore Show, discussing overcoming insecurities about her body during a beach outing.

By Nidhi Joshi
Published on May 21, 2024  |  01:16 PM IST |  3.2K
IMDb
Drew Barrymore (IMDb)

Drew Barrymore embraced her carefree spirit on a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, where she discussed her excitement about approaching 50 and shared a candid moment from a beach outing with her daughters.

Reflecting on her feelings about aging, Barrymore recalled a moment at the beach where she initially hesitated to take off her shirt and run into the water, worried about how her body looked.

Drew Barrymore reveals how she overcame self-consciousness as she turns 50

 


Drew Barrymore started, “I am so excited to turn 50! I’ll tell you what happened to me the other day,” She vividly described feeling self-conscious about her thighs. Barrymore shared, “I was like, ‘Ugh. I’m gonna take off my shirt and I’m gonna be in my bathing suit and I’m gonna run into the water and my thighs are gonna go like this,'”

However, Barrymore reveals she was encouraged by Hannah Waddingham, who reminded her that her body was doing what it naturally should. She said, “I’m not vain but I’m still a woman. I’m still normal. I still have the same thoughts about my cottage cheese thighs,” to which Waddingham asserted, “You are also Drew Barrymore, for God’s sake, so you can do whatever you want.”

Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Advertisement

Barrymore shared, “So I got up and I literally pulled my swimsuit out of my butt and I ran to that beach,” she added, “Literally, my body just swinging in the wind and I thought, ‘I just don’t care anymore.’”

Drew Barrymore calls her belly-fat cottage cheese

 


Despite her insecurities, Barrymore opened up about her journey to accept herself, acknowledging that while she still has moments of doubt, she's learned to embrace her imperfections. She said “Lately I feel like my body, my belly is full of, some type of, I don’t know, I would call it cortisol or cottage cheese, I’m not sure which it is. But, like, it’s not my belly,” she added. “And it doesn’t matter what I eat.”

The Drew Barrymore Show airs weekdays on CBS, inviting viewers to join Barrymore's conversations about life's ups and downs with a mix of humor and heartfelt insight.

ALSO READ: 'I Think Disney Really Agrees': Jerry Bruckheimer Shares Insight Into Margot Robbie-Led Pirates Of The Caribbean Reboot

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Nidhi Joshi

Meet Nidhi, the Content Writer. She's loves weaving her word magic on everything that's trending in

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles