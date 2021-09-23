My Universe: Coldplay & BTS meet in NYC and pose for EPIC photo together; Septet gifts hanboks to former

Coldplay and BTS are coming to create magic in the world of music on September 24 and we absolutely cannot wait! However, On September 22 IST, Atlantic Records revealed the official schedule for BTS and Coldplay’s collaboration project ‘My Universe’ after previously dropping a teaser image and a preview video where the members can be seen jamming together, showing off great chemistry.

Interestingly, after releasing the official schedule for their upcoming collaboration, 'My Universe,' Chris took to the official Coldplay Instagram account to post a happy picture with the Korean music group. In the picture, All the Coldplay members are seen wearing the modernized hanbok (traditional Korean garment) which apparently BTS members gifted them. The picture soon garnered millions of likes and comments with one fan writiing, "AAAAAHHHH I LOVE THIS SO MUCH OMG ALL OF COLDTAN TOGETHER YESSSS."

Check out the post here:

Meanwhile, as announced, the ‘Inside My Universe Documentary’ will be released on September 26 at 9 PM KST (5:30 PM IST) followed by the ‘Supernova 7 Mix’ and ‘Acoustic Version’ on September 27 at 8 AM KST (4:30 AM IST). The most exciting part of the schedule, the official music video’s release date is yet to be announced.

However, from BTS and Coldplay’s Chris Martin grooving on the upcoming single and RM, SUGA and J-Hope participating in the songwriting of the collaboration project, ‘My Universe’ is certainly full of exciting surprises! The physical version of the project will be available in a limited-edition two-track CD and will be inclusive of the handwritten lyrics by Coldplay and BTS and for every purchase made of the CD on the Coldplay store one tree will be planted.

