My Universe: Halsey, Coldplayers and BTS ARMY are in complete AWE of Coldplay and BTS' EPIC collaboration

"You are my universe / And I just want to put you first / And you are my universe / And you make my world light up inside." Coldplay X BTS' highly-anticipated collab track has finally dropped and as expected, My Universe is nothing short of magic while exceeding everyone's monumental expectations! Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion teamed up with RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook to gift both Coldplayers and BTS ARMY a comfort anthem that puts "love" above all else.

Unsurprisingly, both beloved fandoms instantly went gaga over My Universe and were all praises for the amazing dream collaboration. From the maknae line was applauded for their insane vocalising skills alongside Chris' honey vocals to Jin's low register tone being touted as the best part of the song, from RM's charismatic vocal rap to Sope supremacy in their rap verse lyrics, My Universe was what "infinity" might sound like. Many were amused over how My Universe sounded as much a Coldplay song as it does a BTS song. Moreover, the fandoms have their fingers crossed for the two music powerhouses to perform their enchanting track together, maybe even in a Coldplay or BTS concert.

Halsey, who had previously collaborated with BTS on their hit tune, Boy With Luv, was also left in awe of her friends' latest collab single and took to her Instagram Stories to show her support to My Universe.

Here's how Halsey, Coldplayers and BTS ARMY enthusiastically reacted to "SOTC," My Universe:

Taehyung’s beautiful honey vocals. Jungkook’s magical singing. Namjoon & Jimin’s sweet harmonies. Jin’s mesmerizing lower register. Hobi to Yoongi, their individual raps flowing so prettily together. All of their words so meaningful. I’m just. Yeah. They’re incredible. — fatima (@fatimafarha_) September 24, 2021

The transitions on this song are actually gorgeous n so smooth. The transition from Chris to Jin. The bit with RM and Jimin. The way it flows from Jungkook to Chris. This is a song very well executed. Honestly Chris blended in so well with tannies too #ColdplayXBTS #MyUniverse — Hex (@HEXBangwool) September 24, 2021

one of the prettiest lyric in my universe has to be "what lights me up is the star that was embroidered with love that is you" like love as a constellation.... the person you love stitched as a part of the stars and making up your galaxy. my god. — fawzul (@agustranda) September 24, 2021

We need #MyUniverse to be performed in a stadium full of 60k fans singing along with @BTS_twt and @coldplay. Please — bora (slow) (@modooborahae) September 24, 2021

listening to my universe pic.twitter.com/76DbNdp6w8 — vmin vlive (@vminkookgf) September 24, 2021

seokjin and chris martin harmonizing throughout the chorus if they ever perform it together live eyes locked while belting you you are my universe i- — furless (@ineedseoks) September 24, 2021

am i ok? seokjin used his lower register and you’re asking if i’m ok?? — lucy ford (@lucyj_ford) September 24, 2021

jimin harmonizing with namjoon & jungkook i’m in love w his honey vocals pic.twitter.com/0Q8agmuq6X — (@jmnsource) September 24, 2021

ONCE AGAIN HOSEOK AND YOONGI DID THE DAMN THING ONE AFTER ANOTHER. WE CALL THAT THE SOPE EFFECTpic.twitter.com/E7XIqGKfEP — Nana is Yoonkooks 4eva Wife (@YOONGIS_HH) September 24, 2021

Check out BTS X Coldplay's My Universe hypnotic, galactic lyric video below:

Coldplay X BTS' My Universe; a dream collaboration of epic proportions! Wouldn't you agree?!

To get Coldplayers and BTS ARMY even more excited, Coldplay unveiled My Universe dates; While the song released today alongside the lyric video, Inside My Universe Documentary will release on September 26 while My Universe Supernova 7 Mix + Acoustic Version will be out on September 27. If you thought that was all, you're wrong! My Universe Official MV is slated to drop as well, on an undisclosed date.