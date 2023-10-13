‘My wife has…’: When Ryan Reynolds revealed if his Deadpool s*x montage was approved by Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds, the ever-witty and charming actor, always finds a way to make anything and everything funny. The dynamic actor always captivates with his outstanding performance and never fails to win hearts. Besides this, he is also a husband and father. And at times, a role or movie requires a few explicit scenes that might stir up tension at home. Similarly, Ryan Reynolds had an explicit scene in his hit movie Deadpool in which he spoke to his wife, Blake Lively. In a 2016 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rayn Reynolds revealed whether her wife had approved the s*x montage or not.

Ryan Reynolds revealed if the s*x montage was approved by Blake Lively

In 2016, during the fan screening of Deadpool in New York, Ryan Reynolds exclusively spoke to Entertainment Tonight and spoke about his exhilarating s*x montage in the film. It is also revealed if it was approved by his wife, Blake Lively, or not.

When the interviewer asked him, “The dark comedy, which includes a s*x montage, has been approved by his wife, Blake Lively?” To which the Deadpool star replied, My wife has seen it. My wife has seen a s*x montage. She knows as well as I do that these scenes are never sexy to film; they just look sexy in the movie, so yeah.

Ryan Reynolds once also revealed the most romantic thing he had done for Blake Lively

In the same interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ryan Reynolds spoke about his Valentine's Day plans and the most romantic thing he had ever done. The interviewer then asked him, “What are your Valentine's plans, and what has been the most romantic thing you've ever done for Valentine's Day or Blake?"

Speaking of Valentine's Day, the actor replied, “I haven’t made Valentine's plans yet, but I will come up with something spectacular.” The interviewer then asked him what the most romantic thing he had ever done was. To which the Free Guy actor said, “the most like it's really romantic when it's not Valentine's Day, so you know I've done things where I've flown halfway across the world to just see my wife for a day, you know, because you got to do that."

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been married since 2012 and have four kids together: James, Inez, Betty, and a fourth child whose name and gender have not been revealed yet.

