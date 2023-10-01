‘My youngest has a real power move’: When Ryan Gosling revealed his daughter Amada gave the Louvre museum a ‘thumbs down’

Ryan Gosling, the actor with many talents, has continuously won hearts for his impeccable acting skills. The actor who climbed the ladder of fame after his all-time hit The Notebook has impeccable skills and a charismatic personality. Besides being a phenomenal actor, he is also a father and husband, and that too a devoted one. Similarly, Goslings once spoke about his younger daughter and the famous Parisian museum, the Louvre. In a 2022 interview with Jimmy Fallon, Ryan Gosling revealed his daughter Amada did not like the Louvre museum and gave it a thumbs down.

In a 2022 interview with Jimmy Fallon Ryan Gosling spoke about his Paris trip with his kids. Ryan Gosling said that his youngest daughter made a real power move by giving a thumbs down to the Louvre Museum in Paris, France.

The father of two, who has a nine-year-old daughter, Esmeralda, and a seven-year-old daughter, Amada, with his long-term partner Eva Mendes, spoke about his family's recent vacation to Paris.

Gosling recalled Amada's disdain for the Louvre while he explained some of his children's daily practices. He said, "My youngest has a real power move. Let me give you an example. We arrived in France and proceeded to the Louvre. We saw 'Winged Victory,' and then we saw 'Venus de Milo.’ And we were standing in front of the Mona Lisa, and she goes, 'this museum?,'" he added, imitating his daughter's thumbs down and disgusted expression.

When Gosling asked Amada why she didn't enjoy the museum, she said, "Because it's not good." He went on to reveal that Amada's sass didn't end there and that her real power move was to turn around with both thumbs facing down and behind her back.

Fallon and the crowd burst out laughing as he imitated his daughter's gesture. Gosling continued, "The thumbs-down walk-away. It's like a Roman Empire-level shade."

Ryan Gosling on the professional front

Ryan Gosling, the La La Land actor, has delivered some incredible performances and taken on some extremely promising parts. Ryan Gosling became a national name this year after playing Ken in Greta Gerwig's smash hit Babie, which also starred Margot Robbie as the starring heroine. Barbie may be this year's largest film, as it has already grossed a billion dollars. It is also speculated that Gosling will be considered for Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards, which would be his third nomination. Gosling has already been nominated for his performance in La La Land. Barbie, on the other hand, was released on July 21, 2023, and is currently available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

