Name of the contestant who dropped out of American Idol 2023 revealed

Viewers of the show American Idol were shocked when the host Ryan Seacrest revealed that the Top 26 participants had dropped from the competition. What was more confusing was that the name of the contestant was not revealed.

Beckett McDowell leaves American Idol

Beckett McDowell took to Instagram to reveal that he had withdrawn his name from American Idol. The 19-year-old singer revealed that he was teh contestant that dropped out before his performance aired. Beckett posted an Instagram story saying, “To all of you wondering, yes I was on @americanidol and I made the top 26. I'm not going to say why I didn't decide to continue in the competition but what I will say is that it was my choice.”

He continued, “I am forever grateful to my @americanidol family and I will always look back at the experience with the utmost gratitude and fondness.” With Beckett leaving the show Paige Anne was given teh chance to rejoin the show. Paige was eliminated in the Hollywood Week while competing in a sing-off with Megan Danielle. She mentioned that she was shocked when she was asked to rejoin so suddenly. “I said goodbye to Idol and everything. Then I got invited back. Everything happens for a reason,” she said.

Who is Beckett McDowell?

Beckett is based in Ojai, a city in southern California's Ventura County. Beckett is an accomplished musician who frequently posts videos of himself playing the guitar. His songs Wildfire, Weirdo, and Pale Blue Eye are available on Spoitfy for listeners to stream. The fans were shocked to find Beckett’s when they went digging to find out more about the contestant. Beckett’s father is the legendary British actor Malcolm McDowell best known for his work in the iconic 1997 film A Clockwork Orange.

He is Malcolm’s third child out of McDowell's five children from two marriages. What shocked the fans more was that his father isn’t the only celebrity Beckett is related to, Lily Collins, who plays the lead in Emily in Paris, is the most recent addition to the McDowell family. Beckett’s brother Charlie got married to Lily in 2021.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: American Idol fame Adam Lambert gives hilarious Cher impression of The Muffin Man; Fans react