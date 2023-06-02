Nancy Drew 4: When did the new season premiere? Where to watch, release date, cast details, and more

Mystery drama television series Nancy Drew just aired the first episode of its new season and fans have been buzzing with anticipation in wait of the upcoming ones. Here is everything you need to know about the fourth season of the Kennedy McMann starrer including the release date, cast details, synopsis, fan reactions, and other aspects of the television series.

Nancy Drew 4 release date and synopsis

The fourth season of Nancy Drew aired its first episode on May 31, 2023, on The CW. The synopsis of the episode, titled The Dilemma of the Lover's Curse, reads, "Nancy launches a new investigation to find a group of missing bodies from Horseshoe Bay's cemetery that have been dug up and stolen or have possibly risen. As Nancy is drawn into this ghostly case, a string of unexplained paranormal crimes leads the Drew Crew to believe that the literal sins of the town's past have returned to haunt the living."

It concludes, "Meanwhile, Nancy struggles with yearning for Ace, the man she loves. But when a slow-burning attraction begins between Nancy and the son of Ryan Hudson's newest enemy, Nancy must decide whether this love interest is worth the ire of both her father and Ace, whose own heart may be tempted by a new relationship too." The show's description says, "Young Nancy Drew makes plans to leave her hometown for college after high school graduation, but finds herself drawn into a supernatural murder mystery."

Nancy Drew 4 cast and fan reactions

The mystery drama series stars Kennedy McMann in the titular role of Nancy Drew followed by an ensemble cast of Leah Lewis as George Fan, Maddison Jaizani as Bess Marvin, Tunji Kasim as Ned Nickerson, Alex Saxon as Ace, Scott Wolf as Carson Drew, Alvina August as Karen Hart and Riley Smith as Ryan Hudson. Meanwhile, netizens have been sharing their opinions on what they thought about the first episode of the new season of Nancy Drew.

One user wrote, "no guys that first episode was so beautiful like it showed us every single aspect of the show that we have loved to see. like nancy with her dads, the drew crew, nace, nancy and the girls, nick/nancy, bess being a meddler with nace, the dads with the crew [crying face emoji] #nancydrew." Another felt, "excellent top tier episode for nancy drew (show) fans, terrible awful excruciating painful episode for nancy drew (character) fans."

They added, "nancy drew 4x01 altered my brain chemistry im so serious im not the same person i was yesterday." A third said, "Ace is Nancy's true north and I'm completely chill about that! I'm having a totally normal reaction to this news! #nancydrew," while a fourth commented, "No but did you notice that Ace had the tiniest little hint of a smile as he was listing off the bottle and the barometer BECAUSE he had just realised that he was RIGHT, he had figured it out, and it also meant that Nancy DOES love him... I'll never recover from this. #nancydrew."

Talking about the relationship between Nanxy and Ace, McMann told US Weekly, "They have a very unexpected journey ahead. I think it'll surprise a lot of people." She added, "They both are super raw in their love for each other and their incredible pain surrounding this inability to be together." Nancy Drew first aired on October 9, 2019. A spin-off of the series titled Tom Swift and starring Tian Richards premiered on May 31, 2022, on The CW, and its series finale aired on August 2, 2022. Meanwhile, the finale of season four of Nancy Drew is scheduled to air on August 23, 2023.

