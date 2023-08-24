Nancy Drew ending explained: Did Nancy and Ace break the curse and end up together in conclusion of mystery drama series?

CW fans are in for an emotional ride with two of its popular shows having bidden the viewers goodbye. Riverdale and Nancy Drew concluded on August 23, 2023, the former show after a 7 season-long run, and the latter after four seasons. Nancy Drew first premiered on October 9, 2019, and has been liked for its mystery and drama elements. The series starring Kennedy McMann and Alex Saxon has now wrapped things up with its final episode.

Based on the Nancy Drew mystery novels, the horror story revolves around the titular main character of Nancy and her friend group as they deal with curses, dangers, grief, murder, and investigations, Here's how the show concluded its story and the arcs of its characters.

Nancy Drew ending explained

*Spoiler alert, you've been warned*

The final episode of Nancy Drew features Nancy and her friends trying to break the curse on Horseshoe Bay. She finds out her connection to supernatural creatures and past lives could be the key to finally defeating the curse. Nancy goes through past life visions and countless memories in an attempt to save the town. The curse finally gets broken, and Nancy realizes that she is no longer connected to her past lives and only has her present life to focus on.

Nancy leaves presents with Carson for his newborn baby. The group then divulges what their future has in store for them. George Fan will be attending law school now that she has been accepted. Bess Marvin will travel the world and help the Historical Society's artifacts and Ned Nickerson will work with his girlfriend at Tom Swift's Atlanta company. Ace will be attending pre-med school so he can become a medical examiner and Nancy reveals she will be leaving Horseshoe Bay to attempt and track down the remaining ones of the Sin Eaters.

Before she leaves, Ace meets her, hoping to have a conversation about their future together. They're both aware that he won't be reincarnating anymore and that Nancy's death curse has been broken. This means that Nancy and Ace can finally be together after all their struggles and attempts to push their feelings away. They share a kiss, much to the delight of #Nace fans. The gang then leaves artifacts under the The Claw's counter, and Nancy locks it up. Their initials on a piece of the ceiling refer to them immortalizing their time there forever.

