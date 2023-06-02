Nancy Drew: Is the mystery drama getting a season five? Here's what we know about Kennedy McMann's series

Mystery drama television series Nancy Drew released the first episode of its fourth season on May 31, 2023, and the fans have been excited to know what lies in store for the future of The CW show. Continue reading to know if the Kennedy Mcmann starrer has been renewed for a season five or if this will be the season fans will have to bid the series goodbye.

Is Nancy Drew getting a season five?

Television network The CW announced that Nancy Drew will not be getting a season five and the currently airing season four will be the last season of the series. Talking about the cancelation, showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor told Collider, "We are so honored and proud to have brought Nancy Drew's iconic determination, individuality and resilience to life in a years-long collaboration with incredible creative talents in front of the camera, behind the scenes and among our studio and network partners."

"Our hearts are full of gratitude, knowing that we are able to bring this chapter to a close with intentionality, inclusivity and kindness and of course with plenty of sleuthing twists, supernatural scares and star-crossed romance along the way. We are especially indebted to our wonderful fan community, whose connection with our themes and stories has meant the world to us. Season four will be a worthy and resonant payoff for their continued love and support," they concluded. Nancy Drew first premiered on October 9, 2019.

More about Nancy Drew

Previously, Nancy Drew's spin-off series Tom Swift was canceled within one season. The fourth season of Nancy Drew premiered on May 31, 2023, and will air its season finale on August 23, 2023. With this being the last season, it will also be the series finale of Nancy Drew. Chronicling the life of the titular character, the Kennedy McMann starrer's official IMDb description says, "Young Nancy Drew makes plans to leave her hometown for college after high school graduation, but finds herself drawn into a supernatural murder mystery."

The first episode of the fourth season is titled The Dilemma of the Lover's Curse and its description reads, "Nancy launches a new investigation to find a group of missing bodies from Horseshoe Bay's cemetery that have been dug up and stolen or have possibly risen. As Nancy is drawn into this ghostly case, a string of unexplained paranormal crimes leads the Drew Crew to believe the literal sins of the town's past have returned to haunt the living."

"But when a slow-burning attraction begins between Nancy and the son of Ryan Hudson's newest enemy, Nancy must decide whether this love interest is worth the ire of both her father and Ace - whose own heart may be tempted by a new relationship too," it concludes. Nancy's relationship with Ace has been a fan favourite and netizens are interested to see how their story will be concluded with the season. With the summary of the first episode teasing another romance for Nancy, it'll be interesting to see which path she chooses.

