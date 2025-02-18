Nancy Travis Says THIS About Careers Of Lead Actresses In Sisterhood Of The Travelling Pants: READ

There is nothing more amazing to witness than the cast of a movie praising one another and it appears that even after almost 20 years of release of the Sisterhood of Travelling Pants, actress Nancy Travis, who played Lydia Rodman in the film, has nothing but words of appreciation for the leading ladies of the venture.

While having a chat with People magazine related to her guest appearance in the Shifting Gears show, the veteran actress, 63, talked about the 2005 release movie. While praising the cast, including America Ferrara, Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel, she said, “The women in Sisterhood were fantastic.”

The 63-year-old actress continued, “It's also great to watch how their careers have exploded and moved on and changed.” She also recalled the experience of making the venture and labeled it as a “warm one”-- which she made sure to mention that it is not that common in Hollywood.

Travis told the publication, “It really is great to be able to say that because we are in a business that has a dark side," adding, "It's good to be able to have more [good] experiences."

The film, which was released back in 2005, also starred an incredible group of performers, including Michael Rady, Ernie Lively, Leonardo Nam, Mike Vogel, Rachel Ticotin, Bradley Whitford, Kendall Cross, Emily Tennant, and many more.

Back in January 2024, Ferrara gave a glimpse of her bond with the other three leading ladies while conversing with People magazine, stating that they “have a Sisterhood text" that has been going on for 2 decades now, adding, “I just turned 20 when we shot Sisterhood, and I'm going to be 40 next year.”

Ferrara shared that they have all had children, walked down the aisle, and were also present at one another’s weddings. The Barbie star shared that they have been through so much of life together.