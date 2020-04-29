X
Naomi Campbell admits she cannot leave the house without praying and showering

Supermodel Naomi Campbell can't step out of home without praying and showering.
Speaking to fashion booking agent Camilla Lowther on an Instagram Live chat, Naomi opened up about her daily routine, sharing her habit of praying.

"That's just an automatic. Get up. Hit the floor. Pray. "I can't leave the house without showering. (there's) lots of things that I... can't leave the house without -- when I can leave the house," she said.

Naomi also shared her eating habits.

"If I want to do a day of just not eating, I do it and just do water or juice. Depends how I feel. In the heat, sometimes I just want to do juice. It's never planned. It could be one day, it could be two days a week. It's just when I feel like doing it," she added.

