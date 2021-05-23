Naomi Campbell celebrates her 1st birthday as a mom; Says she is ‘blessed & grateful’ with adorable picture

Naomi Campbell recently celebrated her 1st birthday as a new mom and told her fans that she is extremely “blessed and grateful” with a sweet throwback picture.

Supermodel and philanthropist Naomi Campbell recently announced that she welcomed her first child on her 51st birthday last week. Now the actress shared another picture, a throwback baby photo of herself taken by her mom Valerie and alongside the adorable photo, Naomi wrote: “BLESSED AND GRATEFUL.”

In the wake of Naomi’s shocking announcement, an insider spoke to People magazine and said that the model had been wanting to be a mother for years. “She’s wanted a baby for a long time, more than 10 years,” the source shared. “And anyone who’s surprised Naomi is having a baby on her own, her own way, and on her own timetable doesn’t know Naomi Campbell. Hasn’t she redefined everything she’s ever touched?”

After Naomi announced the news a few days ago, many famous friends of the actress congratulated her. Actress Gabrielle Union Wayde wrote: “CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Im so happy for you mama!!!!” While American fashion designer Marc Jacobs wrote: “Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around.” Designer June Ambrose wrote: “Wow congrats Naomi! What a beautiful blessing” Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner and actress Kate Hudson both left red hearts in the comments section, while Rita Ora wrote: “No one deserves this more.” Naomi’s longtime friend Donatella Versace also penned a sweet note: “Naomi, today I go from being sista to auntie!! I am so so happy for you and I can’t WAIT to meet her!! Lots of love, Donatella and Allegra.”

