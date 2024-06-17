Naomi Campbell Encourages Younger Generation To Have Kids; Says 'It's Worth It'

Naomi Campbell, aged 54 and from Great Britain, has expressed concern that today’s young women are failing to have children for economic reasons. She spoke frankly with The Times about her thoughts and ideas for Generation Z, advising them to consider having babies despite money concerns.

Words of a supermodel parent

It is “worth it” financially, according to Campbell, who had two kids through surrogacy in 2021 and 2023. She revealed that many young women are discouraged by the economic climate. "I have heard a lot of young girls saying that it is too expensive to have children and they may not want them, and I have said, ‘You will change your mind. You will want to be a mum,’" she stated.

She also considered the economic difficulties while thinking about herself as a child growing up. “My mum had nothing and she made it work. It’s worth it. It is so amazing,” she added. Simply put, motherhood’s rewards far outweigh its financial burdens.

Falling fertility rates

According to the Independent, birth rates have hit their lowest point in England and Wales since records began in 1939. The total fertility rate decreased to 1.49 children per woman in 2022 from 2.1 needed for a stable population without major immigrations, as shown by the Office for National Statistics. This trend highlights some economic concerns that many young people are facing today.

Raising a one-year-old son alongside a three-year-old daughter as a single parent, Campbell shared her future aspirations and fears for them.“I hope for a better world for my children. They are 110 percent my priority,” she said. It shows how important they are in her life because, despite setbacks, she believes they should be around at such times.

Supporting mental health advocacy

However, beyond being a mother, Campbell plays an active role in supporting mental health. She commended the younger people for their openness about mental diseases. “Young people feel comfortable to come out and share that they have a problem,” she noted, contrasting it with past stigmas around seeking help. Campbell, who has attended rehab and been in therapy, argues that professional psychological help can be beneficial.

“I had therapy back in the day, but I feel like being in the recovery program has been a good therapy for me,” she shared. Togetherness is important, “I have a great group, and we all uplift each other.”

A glimpse into an iconic career

Her life and career will be celebrated this month through an exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. The show NAOMI: In Fashion will display 100 outfits chosen from her collection, including iconic blue Vivienne Westwood platform shoes she wore when she fell on the runway in 1993. Campbell states that it reminds her that falling is alright while rising again is possible both on runways and in life itself.

“You can’t take everything that seriously in life. You have to laugh. Everyone can fall down and get up. It’s what we all have to do numerous times,” she concluded. Her resilience and optimism continue to inspire many both within the fashion industry and beyond its borders.

