Naomi Campbell GUSHES about her newborn ‘dream child’ in rare interview; Says ‘I’m really lucky’

Naomi Campbell recently made an appearance on BBC Hardtalk and in the rare interview, opened up about her 4-month-old daughter who she recently welcomed! “I’m really lucky. I think I have a dream child. She is wonderful. She’s so very independent already. Very smart, alert. Sleeps 12 hours. A good girl,” the philanthropist gushed! If you didn’t know, back in May, the supermodel welcomed her baby girl on her 51st birthday. Soon after, Naomi shared a photo of her little baby girl on Instagram and wrote: “BLESSED AND GRATEFUL.”

Back in May, insiders also spoke to People magazine and said that the model had been wanting to be a mother for years. “She’s wanted a baby for a long time, more than 10 years,” the source shared. “And anyone who’s surprised Naomi is having a baby on her own, her own way, and on her own timetable doesn’t know Naomi Campbell. Hasn’t she redefined everything she’s ever touched?”

Naomi’s announcement earlier this year garnered some congratulatory messages from hee famous friends and fraternity family! Taking to her Instgaram, where Naomimade the announcement, actress Gabrielle Union Wayde wrote: “CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Im so happy for you mama!!!!” While American fashion designer Marc Jacobs wrote: “Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around.” Designer June Ambrose wrote: “Wow congrats Naomi! What a beautiful blessing” Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner and actress Kate Hudson both left red hearts in the comments section, while Rita Ora wrote: “No one deserves this more.”

