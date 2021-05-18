Naomi Campbell introduces daughter to the world; Kate Hudson, Rita Ora, Sophie Turner congratulate the new mom

Naomi Campbell recently revealed that she’s not a mother and shared a picture of her baby girl on Instagram. Scroll down to see the sweet note she wrote along with the photo.

Supermodel and philanthropist Naomi Campbell recently announced some big news! Taking to her Instagram, the 50-year-old supermodel revealed that she’s now a mom! Along with a picture of her hand cradling a little baby’s feet, Naomi wrote: “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

As soon as the photo was posted, Naomi’s famous friends flooded the comments section with good wishes. Actress Gabrielle Union Wayde wrote: “CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Im so happy for you mama!!!!” While American fashion designer Marc Jacobs wrote: “Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around.” Designer June Ambrose wrote: “Wow congrats Naomi! What a beautiful blessing”

Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner and actress Kate Hudson both left red hearts in the comments section, while Rita Ora wrote: “No one deserves this more.” Naomi’s longtime friend Donatella Versace also penned a sweet note: “Naomi, today I go from being sista to auntie!! I am so so happy for you and I can’t WAIT to meet her!! Lots of love, Donatella and Allegra.”

Prior to this, there has been no hint of pursuing motherhood from the veteran model. Congratulations to Naomi and her family on the wonderful addition!

