Naomi Campbell remembers pal Gianni Versace on 24th death anniversary; Shares cute pic of her baby as tribute

British model Naomi Campbell recently shared a new picture of her baby girl and remembered her late friend Gianni Versace on the 24th anniversary of his death.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell recently shared a glimpse of her life as a new mom. Taking to Instagram, the model and philanthropist, 51, shared a super adorable picture of her daughter. In the pic, Naomi‘s daughter could be seen wearing an adorable rainbow-coloured onesie from Versace. “I love you Gianni Versace,” Naomi wrote with pic, along with emojis of hearts and doves.

If you didn’t know, Naomi goes way back with the Italian design house. The luxury design house’s founder Gianni Versace was very close friends with Naomi back in the ’90s before he was killed outside of his home, the Versace Mansion, in Miami. Today, the model shared the photo in honour of the 24th anniversary of designer Gianni Versace‘s death.

On the personal front, Naomi welcomed her daughter back in May and announced the news via Instagram. "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

As a mother now, Naomi has joined a long list of Hollywood's geriatric mum's. These are mothers who are parenting infants at the age of 40 and above. Eva Mendes, Halle Berry, Janet Jackson, Gwen Stefani, Laura Linney and Madonna are some mother's in the Hollywood who have welcomed children well into their 40s and 50s.

