Naomi Campbell secretly welcomes baby boy at 53; Calls son a 'True gift from God’

Naomi Campbell secretly welcomed her second child at 53. The supermodel was blessed with a baby boy. On Instagram, Campbell shared a first glimpse of her little one and made the announcement. The model expressed her joy and excitement with the world. Naomi Campbell, who is already a mother to a beautiful daughter, welcomed her first child in May 2021.

Naomi Campbell blessed with a baby boy

On June 29, the model dropped a photo of her holding hands with her baby boy and her daughter. She shared a glimpse of the baby and wrote, “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God … blessed ! Welcome Babyboy.”

Naomi also added a note of encouragement for other mothers at the end of her post. She wrote, “It’s never too late to become a mother.”

Fans react to Naomi’s post

Several fans took to the comments section of the post and showered love and blessings. A few users also expressed astonishment. A fan wrote, “Naomi having a baby at 53 is proof that it’s never too late to have kids.” Another wrote, “Oh my goodness! Welcome!! Blessings upon blessings!”

Meanwhile, in May 2021, Campbell left everyone in surprise when she announced that she was blessed with a baby girl. The model welcomed her first child at 51. In an interview with British Vogue, the model once opened up about her first baby. She added, “I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her.” Calling her daughter a “biggest blessing,” Naomi said, “It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

As rumors of Naomi adopting the baby girl surfaced, the model clarified, “She wasn’t adopted – she’s my child.”

Even though the model has never married and is currently single, she has been linked to several men in the past.

