Naomi Campbell's Rare Mother's Day 2024 Photo with Kids

Naomi Campbell spends some time with each of her children during the run-up to Mother's Day. On Friday, May 10, the 53-year-old supermodel shared some cute photos of herself on Instagram, where she was seen holding her 3-year-old daughter and her newborn boy, whom she received in June 2023.

With her baby propped up on her hip and her other arm outstretched to embrace her daughter, Campbell is seen from behind as the three of them enjoy the sunset over the water.

Naomi Campbell: A mother's bond with her daughter

Other images show Campbell and her children standing on the beach, watching the sunset, and posing hand in hand with her daughter, "#BLESSED ❤️❤️🙏🏾," Campbell wrote in the caption.

Naomi Campbell spoke with Extra after launching her Naomi x BOSS travel capsule collection in New York City in March. She realized that, while she had control over many parts of her life, she must be subject to one person.

"My daughter is my boss," Campbell teased. Campbell said that her daughter has taken many trips when she appeared on the September 2023 cover of Vogue last summer. She said her daughter goes everywhere with her and calls herself a "global citizen, always on the go."

Naomi Campbell: Cherishing motherhood

The mother of two revealed that her daughter has been to Africa and the Middle East. She emphasized that these visits need tremendous organization and planning. She also mentioned that her daughter's circumstances could change once she attends school.

The model parent, who was 50 when she became a mother, has previously advised her older acquaintances not to put off having children. Campbell stated that she had always known she would become a mother but that it was the greatest delight she had ever imagined.

She stated that she considers herself fortunate to have her daughter and stressed this aspect. Campbell stated this to British Vogue after appearing on the March 2022 cover with her 9-month-old baby.

