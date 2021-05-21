Naomi Campbell, who recently welcomed first child, wanted a baby for 'more than 10 years'

A source revealed to People that supermodel Naomi Campbell was wanting a baby for more than 10 years. Read on to know more.

Naomi Campbell is the newest mum to join the club and the supermodel is ecstatic. The 50-year-old made the sweet announcement recently on social media as she shared her baby daughter's first photo. Naomi's announcement definitely surprised millions of her fans and followers. Taking to Instagram, Naomi also penned down her feelings and expressed gratitude.

Now, according to a latest report in People, Naomi wanted a baby for a long time. A source revealed to the publication that the model was wanting a baby for more than 10 years. The source said, "She's wanted a baby for a long time, more than 10 years. And anyone who's surprised Naomi is having a baby on her own, her own way, and on her own timetable doesn't know Naomi Campbell. Hasn't she redefined everything she's ever touched?"

Sharing the big news on social media, Naomi had written, "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

However, it is unclear who the father of the baby is or whether Naomi chose through adoption, surrogacy, IVF treatment or even a natural conception.

As a mother now, Naomi has joined a long list of Hollywood's geriatric mum's. These are mothers who are parenting infants at the age of 40 and above. Eva Mendes, Halle Berry, Janet Jackson, Gwen Stefani, Laura Linney and Madonna are some mother's in the Hollywood who have welcomed children well into their 40s and 50s.

ALSO READ: Lady Gaga recalls painful sexual assault past, says producer impregnated & 'dropped her off on a corner'

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×