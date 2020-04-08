Naomi Campbell's attitude towards life will change after COVID-19 pandemic ends
On her online show "No Filter with Naomi", Naomi spoke about how the ongoing health crisis has changed her attitude and perspective towards life, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
"There's a lot of things I would not do the same. I want to simplify my life in many different ways.
"I don't think it's ever gonna go back the same, in terms of the hygiene. For me, never. But when we get this...I will call it a new reset because I really felt like the planet, Mother Nature, needed a break," she said.
Naomi added: "I felt like a lot of gluttony and excess that this truly was just like, It's too much."
Going into week 4, these next 2 weeks are going to be toughest yet, every day this week we lost someone I know, there is no time to mourn or being able to be there for their loved ones. PLEASE KEEP THE FAITH STRONG!! Breathe, rest and reset. Keep your spirits high and your attitude positive! Sending love #SelfieSunday
She also acknowledged she has lost people in her life to the disease and knows others who have too.
"I don't love the circumstance of what people are going through, the deaths, the friends that I've lost, or the friends and families I know that lost loved ones, also...this is horrible. But the stillness I can see in the air," Naomi said.
