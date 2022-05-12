Naomi Judd’s cause of death was a self inflicted firearm wound, reveals daughter Ashley Judd

TRIGGER WARNING: This story contains explicit details of suicide.

Naomi Judd, the 75-year-old country music star who died on April 30th, died of a self-inflicted handgun wound, according to her daughter, Ashley Judd, on Thursday morning. Ashley Judd spoke on Good Morning America with Diane Sawyer to discuss her mother's passing and how the Judd family has coped in the weeks afterwards.

As per Variety, she said that her family want to limit the flow of information regarding her death prior to the publication of an autopsy report. “She used a weapon…my mother used a firearm,” Ashley told Sawyer. “So that’s the piece of information that we are very uncomfortable sharing, but understand that we’re in a position that if we don’t say it someone else is going to.” Ashley said that her family assigned her to address her mother's death in order to shed light on the sickness and provide a way for people in need of assistance.

Ashley also described her mother's last day. “It was a mixed day,” she said. “I visit with my mom and pop every day when I’m home in Tennessee, so I was at the house visiting as I am every day. Mom said to me, ‘Will you stay with me?’ and I said, ‘Of course I will.’…I went upstairs to let her know that her good friend was there and I discovered her. I have both grief and trauma from discovering her.”

Naomi died only days after she and Wynonna scheduled an arena tour. It was to be their first live performance in more than a decade, having just recently returned to the stage at the CMT Music Awards in April.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.