Naomi Osaka Breaks Silence on Her Breakup with Cordae; Says THIS
Naomi Osaka has officially announced her split from Grammy-nominated rapper Cordae. In a statement on Instagram, the tennis star shared that there is no bad blood between them.
Naomi Osaka has confirmed her split from Grammy-nominated rapper Cordae. The tennis pro addressed the news on her Instagram story, where she shared a heartfelt statement about their relationship and their decision to part ways.
"Hi everyone, Just wanted to say that Cordae and I are no longer in a relationship," she wrote. Despite the breakup, Osaka made it clear that there are no hard feelings.
Osaka shared the mutual respect she and Cordae continue to have for each other. "There’s no bad blood at all," she assured her followers. She went on to praise Cordae, describing him as "a great person and an awesome dad."
In her statement, Osaka reflected on the positive aspects of their time together. "I’m honestly really glad our paths crossed because my daughter is my biggest blessing, and I was able to grow a lot from our experiences together," she shared. The couple welcomed their daughter in 2023.
Osaka and Cordae began dating in 2019, quickly becoming one of the most beloved celebrity couples. Their relationship blossomed over the years, with the birth of their child marking a significant chapter in their lives.
While the two have decided to go their separate ways, Osaka’s message shows the love and respect that remain between them.
