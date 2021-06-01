Naomi Osaka's French Open withdrawal receives support from Serena Williams, Jameela Jamil, Ava DuVernay

Stating that she has been suffering from depression and anxiety, world renowned tennis champion Naomi Osaka pulled out of the French Open 2021 on Monday.

Naomi Osaka shocked the sporting and Tennis world when she announced her withdrawal from French Open 2021 on Monday. The world renowned tennis player stated that she was prioritising her mental health as she was fined for not attending the mandatory press conferences. Stating that she has been suffering from depression and anxiety, Naomi said, "I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focussing on the tennis going on in Paris. I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer."

"More important I would never trivialize mental health or use the term lightly. The truth is that I have suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that," she added stating that she facing the world media and answering questions triggers her anxiety.

Several celebrities, sports and Hollywood, backed Naomi Osaka for her stance and applauded her courage to stay strong. Serena Williams, who is also playing the French Open, told reporters, "I feel for Naomi. Not everyone is the same. I'm thick. Other people are thin. Everyone is different and everyone handles things differently. You just have to let her handle it the way she wants to and the best way she thinks she can. That's the only thing I can say: I think she is doing the best she can."

Meanwhile, The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil tweeted, "Let’s boycott the French open. Naomi is the most exciting player anyway. Imagine punishing someone for having anxiety... in 2021." Whereas, filmmaker Ava DuVernay said, "Take care of yourself like Naomi Osaka."

