  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Naomi Scott is set to play the new lead in upcoming film Distant after Rachel Brosnahan walks out: Report

According to recent reports by The Hollywood Reporter, Naomi Scott will be playing the lead in the upcoming sci-fi movie--Distant. Charlie’s Angels star Naomi will be featured opposite A Star Is Born actor Anthony Ramos.
7386 reads Mumbai
Naomi Scott is set to play the new lead in upcoming film Distant after Rachel Brosnahan walks out: ReportNaomi Scott is set to play the new lead in upcoming film Distant after Rachel Brosnahan walks out: Report
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Aladdin actress Naomi Scott is trading in her magic carpet from the hit film for a spaceship in her upcoming one. The Charlie’s Angels star is in talks to join Amblin Partners' upcoming sci-fi adventure movie Distant, according to reports by The Hollywood Reporter. The project, from Blades of Glory filmmakers--Will Speck and Josh Gordon, will also reportedly feature A Star Is Born actor Anthony Ramos. The upcoming sci-fi centres on an asteroid miner who crash-lands on an alien planet. 

 

Running out of oxygen and hunted by creatures, Anthony Ramos is forced to cross harsh terrain to find the only other known survivor, a woman (Naomi Scott) trapped in her escape pod. Spenser Cohen penned the script. The Marvelous Mrs Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan previously had the role in Distant but dropped out due to COVID-related scheduling conflicts.

 

British actress Naomi Scott has lately been making waves in Hollywood with her work. In addition to starring as Princess Jasmine in Disney's live-action Aladdin, which topped $1 billion at the box office last year, Scott starred in 2019's Charlie's Angels and 2017's Power Rangers reboot. 

 

Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Midnight Special), Fred Berger (La La Land) and Anna Halberg (Extinction) are reportedly producing the upcoming feature film. While Jeb Brody, Amblin Partners' co-president of production, and creative executive John Buderwitz will oversee Distant for the studio.

 

ALSO READ: Here are 5 things you probably didn't know about the stunning Naomi Scott aka Jasmine in Aladdin

Credits :The Hollywood Reporter, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Friendship’s day special: Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar & Dil Dosti Dance Team REUNION
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement