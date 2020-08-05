Naomi Scott is set to play the new lead in upcoming film Distant after Rachel Brosnahan walks out: Report

According to recent reports by The Hollywood Reporter, Naomi Scott will be playing the lead in the upcoming sci-fi movie--Distant. Charlie’s Angels star Naomi will be featured opposite A Star Is Born actor Anthony Ramos.

Aladdin actress Naomi Scott is trading in her magic carpet from the hit film for a spaceship in her upcoming one. The Charlie’s Angels star is in talks to join Amblin Partners' upcoming sci-fi adventure movie Distant, according to reports by The Hollywood Reporter. The project, from Blades of Glory filmmakers--Will Speck and Josh Gordon, will also reportedly feature A Star Is Born actor Anthony Ramos. The upcoming sci-fi centres on an asteroid miner who crash-lands on an alien planet.

Running out of oxygen and hunted by creatures, Anthony Ramos is forced to cross harsh terrain to find the only other known survivor, a woman (Naomi Scott) trapped in her escape pod. Spenser Cohen penned the script. The Marvelous Mrs Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan previously had the role in Distant but dropped out due to COVID-related scheduling conflicts.

British actress Naomi Scott has lately been making waves in Hollywood with her work. In addition to starring as Princess Jasmine in Disney's live-action Aladdin, which topped $1 billion at the box office last year, Scott starred in 2019's Charlie's Angels and 2017's Power Rangers reboot.

Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Midnight Special), Fred Berger (La La Land) and Anna Halberg (Extinction) are reportedly producing the upcoming feature film. While Jeb Brody, Amblin Partners' co-president of production, and creative executive John Buderwitz will oversee Distant for the studio.

